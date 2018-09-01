If you’re looking for a reason to quit smoking, consider your love for your dog. I do know that with a lot of people, the health of their dog isn’t a priority, and that’s really sad. But I also know that there are people who want their dog to be healthy and love them for a lot of years to come. And putting the cigarettes away for good can be beneficial to both you and your furry friend.
Studies show that dogs exposed to large amounts of second hand smoke have substantial changes to their lung tissue over time. Changes range from pulmonary fibrosis, or scarring of the lung tissue, to precancerous and even cancerous lesions. Signs of exposure include dry hacking, progressive and chronic cough, increased frequency and severity of symptoms in dogs with bronchitis, and persistent year-round symptoms rather than seasonal symptoms in dogs suffering from allergic lung disease.
Secondhand smoke isn’t the only health danger dogs face from exposure to tobacco products. Inquisitive pets can directly ingest tobacco by licking ashtrays or digging in the trash and eating tobacco or what’s left of a cigarette. Signs of tobacco ingestion include vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, increased salivation, and trembling. And eating a cigarette butts can cause nicotine toxicosis, excitement, constricted pupils, odd behavior, seizures, and even death.
The best way for owners to protect their pets from the dangers of second-hand smoke is to quit. For those who aren’t ready, refrain from smoking around pets and wash your hands between smoking and touching pets. If your pet ingests any tobacco product, take them immediately to your vet or go to an emergency pet clinic. Vomiting might need to be induced to prevent nicotine toxicosis.
Many people think their pets are immune to the dangers of second-hand smoke, but they breathe the same air we do. So be aware, and do something for yourself and your pet. Quit, so both of you will have longer with each other.
