Two local Missouri Department of Corrections employees received recognition earlier this year.

Tami Neece, OSA, of the District 12 Probation & Parole Office in Farmington, was awarded the Department of Corrections Lifesaver Award on May 23. Last year, Neece saw a fellow patron choking and proceeded to perform the Heimlich Maneuver until the patron was able to breathe freely.

“Tami's caring personality and keen observation, along with her departmental training, gave her the knowledge to deal with the situation,” an official said.

Frances Redmond, PPAI, District 12 Probation & Parole Office in Farmington, was awarded the Employee of the Month for May 2019. Redmond is a 16-year veteran of the Department of Corrections and is a valued member of the Farmington Community Supervision Staff, an official said.

