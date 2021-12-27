Dockins Broadcast Group receives news media award

Dockins Broadcast Group received the Missouri Community College Association’s (MCCA) News Media Award at the organization’s annual convention, held Nov. 10-12 in Branson.

The award is said to be presented to members of the media whose work promotes understanding and appreciation of community colleges’ mission, students, faculty, staff, and administrators, as well as the unique challenges and opportunities facing community colleges.

Mineral Area College (MAC) nominated Dockins Broadcast Group for the award in recognition of their willingness to help tell the MAC story on-air and for their dedication to several fundraising initiatives over the past several years, including the Motors 4 MAC car show.

“The Motors 4 MAC car show has become an annual summer event,” said MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour. “It has raised thousands of dollars in scholarships to help students with financial barriers gain access to a college education.”

The award also recognized Dockins Broadcast Group’s partnership on the MAC Radio Takeover of KHITS 94.3, a fundraiser for the MAC Foundation’s annual Enhancement Grant Campaign. Twice now, Dockins has donated broadcast time for a 24-hour radiothon hosted by Gilgour, during which sponsors, community organizations and MAC programs had the opportunity to share news and updates.

The event has raised about $5,000 each year, which was then part of a 3-for-1 state match, increasing the purchasing power to nearly $20,000 annually for needed equipment and supplies for college programs.

Fred Dockins, the owner of Dockins Broadcast Group, was not able to attend the MCCA convention in November. When he came to campus to accept his award, he surprised Gilgour by presenting the first-ever Community Betterment Award from Dockins Broadcast Group.

“Dockins Broadcast Group observed as Dr. Gilgour took on the role as president of the college, he faced unprecedented challenges with the pandemic,” said Dockins. “His positive leadership focused on the goal at hand, making sure that the students of Mineral Area College could and would receive their education. His never-ending commitment was evident through fundraising efforts to provide necessary financial help for students at MAC.”

Dockins said he has been impressed with Gilgour’s passion for the college in many ways, including the 24 hours Gilgour spent on the air to raise funds for MAC programs.

“Dr. Joe, maybe not tirelessly, managed to stay on the air 24 straight hours last year and again this year, certainly a feat I could not obtain in my almost 50 years of broadcasting,” said Dockins. ”We could not think of a better recipient of this award.”

“We’re thankful to Fred Dockins and his team for their support for MAC over the past couple of years,” said Gilgour. “I’m surprised and humbled to receive an award from them. I look forward to continuing to build relationships with partners in our community for the benefit of MAC students!”

The Dockins Broadcast Group has 31 radio stations and one television station in Missouri and Florida. They are the largest locally-owned and operated broadcast company in Southeast Missouri.

The Missouri Community College Association is a statewide organization for Missouri’s community colleges. MCCA provides advocacy, information, professional development, and networking opportunities for community college faculty, staff, administrators, and trustees.

