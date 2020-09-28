Doctors indicted for disability fraud

The losses resulting from the false and fraudulent statements to the Social Security Administration and the private insurance disability providers exceeded $12,000,000.

Conspiracy to defraud carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment for each count and a fine of $250,000 or both. The health care fraud violations and the theft of government fund violations carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment for each count and a fine of $250,000 or both. Restitution to the victims is also mandatory.

In a separate indictment, the federal grand jury also charged Dr. Thomas Hobbs with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. That violation carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 or both.

Charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The cases were investigated by the Social Security Administration – Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Dorothy McMurtry and Tracy Berry are handling the cases for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Because the Social Security Administration provides benefits through the Disability Insurance Benefit Program to more than 8.4 million individuals a year at a monthly rate of more than $10.4 million, the Social Security Administration accepts reports of those suspected of committing fraud against the program through the Social Security Administration (SSA) Office of Inspector General Hotline at: 1-800-269-0271 or http://oig.ssa.gov/report-fraud-waste-or-abuse/fraudwaste-and-abuse.

