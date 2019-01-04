Try 1 month for 99¢
Doe Run home destroyed by fire
Buy Now

Firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home blaze in the 3400 block of Hamilton Town Road early Thursday morning. The home was destroyed but an occupant escaped. He was take to a local hospital for treatment of burns. 

 MATT MCFARLAND 573-518-3616

A fire early Thursday morning completely destroyed a home on the edge of Doe Run.

At 5:15 a.m. the Doe Run Fire Department was dispatched to a mobile home fire in the 3400 block of Hamilton Town Road. The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

A male occupant of the home was able to escape the burning structure but was taken by ambulance to Parkland Health Center for treatment of burns. His condition was unknown as of press time.

Doe Run firefighters were assisted by several fire departments including Farmington, Pilot Knob, Desloge, Leadington, Big River and Wolf Creek.

Doe Run Fire Chief Bobby Usher reported that the mobile home was a total loss. The state fire marshal’s office was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments