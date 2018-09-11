Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Doe Run Park
Buy Now

The annual get-together in Doe Run's Community Park, as seen in this recent file photo, is a tradition that dates back to the 1950s.

 File photo

The Doe Run community is gearing up to continue a long tradition of hosting an annual event in the community’s park, with organizers still looking for vendors and participants for a talent show.

The event, this year called “Party in the Park” will support the community park and is scheduled for Sept. 22, according to park board Treasurer Katie Burt.

“We’re calling it ‘Party in the Park’ this year to distinguish it,” Burt said. “We used to call it a homecoming, but people had the idea that it was just for people who graduated from high school here. Then we called it a picnic and there was some misunderstanding about whether it was a potluck or not.”

The Party in the Park is welcome to all members of the public who want to get together and celebrate the community while supporting the community’s park, which has been the practice since the 1950s when the park was donated to the community.

“It originated when St. Joe donated the parks grounds to the Doe Run community,” Burt said. “It was actually in our bylaws that we have an annual event to support it, and that was in 1959. It used to be a big event where the ladies served chicken and dumplings on real china.”

Since the event was first held in 1959, Burt said it has continued on and off every year around Labor Day, particularly since 2005. Additionally, she said this year’s event is being held a little later in the year to try and shoot for cooler weather for the attendants.

The Party in the Park will kick off at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 with a breakfast and a local pastor praying at the park’s flag pole, followed by the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance. After the kick-off, the parks vendors will be open to the public, with still more room available for anyone wanting booth space.

“We’ll have the vendors open starting at 10 a.m.,” Burt said. “We hope to have a good number of vendors, and we’re still accepting registration for vendors all the way through the 20th. If you have something to sell or provide some service, we’d welcome you.”

Space for a booth without electricity is $15, or $20 with electricity and can be reserved by contacting Burt at 573-330-0269 or Board President Lisa Brotherton-Barnes at 573-760-6886.

The organizers are also calling for any and all local talent that would like to perform at the Party in the Park to register.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

“We’re also looking for local talent,” Burt said. “We would like to showcase any bands or groups that would like to provide music throughout the day. Then we’ll have a little competition as to who the audience thinks is the best. Anyone who’d like to get their name out there and have some exposure, we’d be glad to have them.”

This year’s event will also feature an added attraction, in the form of Old Time Pony Rides being on hand with their ponies and a merry-go-round, giving the youngest attendees of the party something extra to look forward to.

All in all, Burt said the Party in the Park will be a great chance to get together with members of the community and spend a day in the community’s park while enjoying food, music and great company.

“Just plan on coming out, having a good time, enjoying some food and meeting lots of old friends,” Burt said.

Jacob Scott is a reporter with the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616 or at jscott@dailyjournalonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments