Dog, 17 cats need loving homes, some urgently

A cat at the Desloge Pound; seven cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and eight cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

• Female cat is very sweet. She is available now for adoption.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Male cat named “Jinx” is scared in the pound. He was surrendered by his owner surrendered. He is available now for adoption.

• Female tabby cat is scared in the pound. She was surrender by her owner. She is available now for adoption.

• Male cat is neutered and declawed. He is friendly and urgently needs a home now.

• Cat, gender unknown, is about 6 months old and wild. It was picked up in the 200 block of 3rd Street and needs barn home. This cat urgently needs a home now.