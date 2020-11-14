Dog, 17 cats need loving homes, some urgently

A cat at the Desloge Pound; seven cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and eight cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
• Female cat is very sweet. She is available now for adoption.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Male cat named “Jinx” is scared in the pound. He was surrendered by his owner surrendered. He is available now for adoption.
• Female tabby cat is scared in the pound. She was surrender by her owner. She is available now for adoption.
• Male cat is neutered and declawed. He is friendly and urgently needs a home now.
• Cat, gender unknown, is about 6 months old and wild. It was picked up in the 200 block of 3rd Street and needs barn home. This cat urgently needs a home now.
• Female cat is wild and needs a barn home. She urgently needs a home now.
• Female cat is very loving. She was picked up in the 400 block of Potosi Street and urgently needs a home now.
• Male cat is 1-2 years old and wild. It was picked up at the Farmington Correctional Center and needs a barn home. He will be available for adoption Monday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
• Male mixed breed dog is a young and beautiful blue-eyed boy who loves to run and play! He needs to be adopted by an active family.
• Female cat is 5-6 months old, very friendly, and playful. She urgently needs a home now.
• Male cat is 2 years old, friendly, and playful. He urgently needs a home now.
• Female cat is 2 years old, friendly, and urgently needs a home now.
• 10-week-old kittens — two males and three females — are all friendly and available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
• Female cat is friendly but scared at the pound. She is available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
