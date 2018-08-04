Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Paws for a cause
Dogs and children can exist happily together in a household, but it is up to the adults in the home to make sure an unfortunate dog bite doesn’t happen.

Here are three ways to keep everyone happy:

Actively supervise child and dog interactions

Your job as the adult is to teach your child how to treat your dog with respect. Teach your child how to treat your dog gently and with respect. Your dog will often look to you for guidance. If you see your dog looking at you while interacting with your child, pay special attention to the interaction between the two. Do not be distracted by your phone, computer or other task and never leave them alone in the room together.

Understand Dog Language

It is essential to know your dog’s body language. Dogs who are anxious may cower,brows furrowed with their ears pinned to the side or back. They may also lick their lips or pant. They may avoid eye contact or try to move away from the child. A dog that yawns or acts sleepy when they aren’t is often exhibiting signs of anxiety. A lot of dogs hate to be hugged. Their body will go stiff and their mouth will close. If you see that your pet is exhibiting signs of nervousness, anxiety or fear, it is time for you to step in.

Provide Your Dog With An Escape Route

When your child is interacting with the family pet, make sure that your pooch has a way to escape the interaction if he chooses to do so. If he wants to leave and go to his crate, he should be allowed to do so. Arrange your furniture in a way so that he does not feel crowded or overwhelmed. A dog who feels trapped, especially if the adult and child have missed their signs of unhappiness, is liable to feel as if they need to protect themselves. And biting is one way they protect themselves.

By following these guidelines, you are helping make your home a happy one for both children and your beloved pooch.

