Dogs and children can exist happily together in a household, but it is up to the adults in the home to make sure an unfortunate dog bite doesn’t happen.
Here are three ways to keep everyone happy:
Actively supervise child and dog interactions
Your job as the adult is to teach your child how to treat your dog with respect. Teach your child how to treat your dog gently and with respect. Your dog will often look to you for guidance. If you see your dog looking at you while interacting with your child, pay special attention to the interaction between the two. Do not be distracted by your phone, computer or other task and never leave them alone in the room together.
Understand Dog Language
It is essential to know your dog’s body language. Dogs who are anxious may cower,brows furrowed with their ears pinned to the side or back. They may also lick their lips or pant. They may avoid eye contact or try to move away from the child. A dog that yawns or acts sleepy when they aren’t is often exhibiting signs of anxiety. A lot of dogs hate to be hugged. Their body will go stiff and their mouth will close. If you see that your pet is exhibiting signs of nervousness, anxiety or fear, it is time for you to step in.
Provide Your Dog With An Escape Route
When your child is interacting with the family pet, make sure that your pooch has a way to escape the interaction if he chooses to do so. If he wants to leave and go to his crate, he should be allowed to do so. Arrange your furniture in a way so that he does not feel crowded or overwhelmed. A dog who feels trapped, especially if the adult and child have missed their signs of unhappiness, is liable to feel as if they need to protect themselves. And biting is one way they protect themselves.
By following these guidelines, you are helping make your home a happy one for both children and your beloved pooch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.