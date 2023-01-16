Dog-gone great time

If you visited the Farmington Lowe's Saturday afternoon you may have noticed a long line of customers with their furry companions of all shapes and sizes.

The local store of the national home improvement retail chain hosted a Dogs of Lowe's Pet Party complete with free treats, frisbees, dog bowls and caricatures from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event was sponsored by Maytag's brand-new Pet Pro Laundry Washer and Dryer.

"All the Lowe's stores are doing it," Liz Reynolds, Lowe's employee and event coordinator said. "It is called Dogs of Lowe's and it is our pet party and actually is sponsored by Maytag because they are promoting their new pet pro washer and dryer. They gave us Frisbees, dog bowls and some biscuits."

Reynolds said she connected with Bob Hamby on Facebook and he graciously volunteered his time to do caricatures of the dogs.

Hamby was easily the most exciting part of the party as a line ran down the aisle during the entire event. Despite the high demand, Hamby kept the line moving and completed a portrait in roughly 3 minutes.

Reynolds said Hamby was a hit and he did an amazing job.

Hamby said he enjoyed drawing all the dogs and it gave him an opportunity to stretch his artist muscles on something he does not get to draw very often.

"I always have fun at these events," Hamby said. "I've drawn dogs before but not that often so this has been kind of fun to do."

Reynolds worked hard to make the pet party something fun for the community and is excited to make it even bigger next year.

"All the stores are kind of doing their own thing with it (Dogs of Lowe's)," Reynolds said. "We have kind of been given a small 'this is the basis and go for it from there'."

Reynolds started her day at 5 a.m. doing her regular job and then jumped in to make sure the pet party went off without a hitch.

Lowe's is a pet-friendly establishment and invites all kinds of animals into its store.

"It doesn't have to be a service dog, (it can be) any dog, we just ask that they be on a leash and well-behaved," Reynolds said. "We always have dog biscuits and we encourage our customers to bring in their pets."

Reynolds said the store has two customers who bring in their pet monkeys.

"Honestly, I love working for the store and I love these events," Reynolds said. "I like to see them (Lowe's) be successful and get some business into the store. As well as, let people know that we are pet friendly and we care about the community."

Reynolds said she saw lots of new dogs the store had not seen before, but also lots of regular dogs who are in all the time.

"It has been nice to see everybody come in and hopefully pick up some other stuff that they needed in the store while they were here," Reynolds said. "It is Lowe's, you need something."