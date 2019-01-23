A kidnapping charge has been filed against a Potosi man allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.
Special Prosecutor Courtney Goodwin charged William Webb Allen, 52, of Potosi, with the Class E felony of domestic assault and the Class D felony of kidnapping.
According to a probable cause statement issued by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, on July 12, Allen had a verbal altercation with his wife. The report states that the altercation became physical when Allen’s wife attempted to leave the residence.
At that time, according to the report, Allen grabbed his wife around the neck and placed her in a chokehold in an attempt to strangle her into unconsciousness.
The report states that she bit his arm, causing him to release her from the chokehold. After escaping his grasp, the report states that she fled the residence in her vehicle.
According to court documents, Allen got in his vehicle and pursued his wife, traveling on Route F toward Potosi.
The report states that Allen tried to run his wife off the road several times while they were driving. At some, point he was able to pass her vehicle and stopped in the middle of the road to prevent her from driving.
At that point, the report states that she turned around and drove back in the other direction where she hid and waited for him to pass. However, Allen sat on the road waiting for her to return.
The report states that when she returned, William tried pulling out in front of her again, but wrecked his truck in a ditch. She was then able to get away.
Allen has also been charged with two counts of felony harassment, occurring on Dec. 12 and Dec. 24 as well as three counts of misdemeanor violation of protection order, occurring on Jan. 2, Jan. 3, and Jan. 9.
Allen is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond. If bond is made, Allen must surrender all firearms and be monitored with a GPS tracking device.
