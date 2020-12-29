Domestic violence organizations face funding cuts

Still, she sees a few potential roadblocks.

“Parents are uncomfortable with it,” Carroll said. “The ones who aren’t abusing their kids don’t want their kids to know about it, they want to shield them from these realities. The ones who are abusing their kids don’t want their kids to know it’s not right or OK.

“I went to Head Start one day, and watched kids get in front of sink, and there were kids who learned to brush their teeth exactly as the picture told them. Kids have to know, ‘hey, my dad knocking the crap out of my mom is not OK.’ And parents need informed children. Some parents are shocked to find out their sixth grade child has endured sexual abuse for years, but the kids thought it was normal.”

In all, given the small victories and huge challenges, Carroll said she plans to keep going until she can’t anymore.

“We have a 10-15 people we save each year, who are paying taxes, working, raising their children, going back to school. It’s more than a place to live, it’s counseling, health, teaching them basic skills like balancing checkbooks. Many don’t know what a credit score is.