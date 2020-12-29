Domestic violence organizations face funding cuts

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve might be a time for relaxation, generosity, fellowship and love for most families. For victims of domestic violence, this week signifies the opposite, magnifying dangerous circumstances that may have already been intensified due to COVID conditions.
Tracy Carroll, director for the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council women’s shelter in Bonne Terre, said domestic attacks tend to peak during the holiday season.
“I think because of the weather, stress of money, the proximity of everyone at home. And we feel sick having to turn people away,” she said, noting that shelters in St. Louis, Jefferson, Cape Girardeau and Rolla are also full.
“People get sad, more depressed, PTSD flairs up, abusers tend to become more aggressive in winter and spring,” she said. “COVID has made it worse, with kids at home, unemployment, virtual learning as added stressors. In the last 60 days, we’ve had to talk a lot of people off the ledge over the phone and find shelter for them over the holidays.”
She and her colleagues at the shelter did more than find them places, they also found benefactors to “adopt” 71 families and produce a nice-enough Christmas. The coming year looks alternatively bleak and promising, Carroll said, depending largely on the actions of state and federal government.
Losing possibly 40% of their funding source from the federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) will be a particular challenge, she said. VOCA started in 1984 to collect fines and payments from convicted felons — it’s not taxpayer-supported — to disburse to organizations offering services to crime victims.
Across the country, domestic violence organizations — and other crime-victim service organizations — have been urging Americans to contact their U.S. senators and representatives asking them to support the VOCA Fix Act, which would make sure prosecutorial strategies and white collar criminals are unable to avoid paying into the fund on which thousands of service organizations have relied.
The U.S. Senate proposes to cut 40% of the funding released from VOCA in 2021, on top of a 25% cut in funding last year, which Carroll said is unsustainable.
“We’ll have to make hard choices,” she said. “But I know the problems are only getting worse, not better. We’ve had five generations who have come through our shelter since 1994. It’s not stopping, it’s getting bigger and bigger. We can keep building more and bigger shelters, but it’s not going to stop the abuse.”
Carroll said shelters will only become smaller and less necessary if the powers that be address the roots of domestic violence, which Carroll said starts with education at a young age.
“Once they get to domestic violence shelter, it’s the end result. They’ve come from a long line of abuse themselves, they might have drug addiction,” she said. “By the time they get here, we’re putting Band-Aids on problems that have existed for years.
"It starts all the way back in kindergarten and learning about healthy relationships, respect, not hitting, conflict resolution. If we can start at Pre-k, and move all the way up, that will make a difference.”
And to that end, the state of Missouri seems to have responded. She said domestic violence and sexual assault prevention is being looked at by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as a viable, limited-time education program for grades 6-12. Carroll said at the moment, Bismarck is the only school district in the council’s five-county service region who has contacted them. She is excited about prevention education and while she wishes pre-K through fifth grade prevention education could also be included, she sees grades 6-12 as a small step toward progress.
“We went out in October to offer to help facilitate the training. The state has already come up with age-appropriate curriculum. They just need to study and do it,” she said about districts adopting the two-week education program. “Just as much as hand-washing and wearing masks, we have to start getting ahold of this for the sake of public health.”
Still, she sees a few potential roadblocks.
“Parents are uncomfortable with it,” Carroll said. “The ones who aren’t abusing their kids don’t want their kids to know about it, they want to shield them from these realities. The ones who are abusing their kids don’t want their kids to know it’s not right or OK.
“I went to Head Start one day, and watched kids get in front of sink, and there were kids who learned to brush their teeth exactly as the picture told them. Kids have to know, ‘hey, my dad knocking the crap out of my mom is not OK.’ And parents need informed children. Some parents are shocked to find out their sixth grade child has endured sexual abuse for years, but the kids thought it was normal.”
In all, given the small victories and huge challenges, Carroll said she plans to keep going until she can’t anymore.
“We have a 10-15 people we save each year, who are paying taxes, working, raising their children, going back to school. It’s more than a place to live, it’s counseling, health, teaching them basic skills like balancing checkbooks. Many don’t know what a credit score is.
“Last year, we served 400 people in the shelter, but out of that, we had about 25 real success stories, women who became self-supporting, and we have another 25 or 30 who are still plugging away. Last year, we placed about 20 women in other states to completely get away from their situations for a fresh start.
“This year, we had a huge success. One woman, we did Christmas for her and her two kids for two years in a row, but this year, she was proud to have a job, her own place, and supporting her kids, and they gave money to us. That’s the big pay-off. That means everything.”
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.