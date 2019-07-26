Although this week’s more moderate temperatures and heat index lead to less health concerns, summer is still here and the heat and humidity will most likely return.
Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey recently explained the dangers of extreme heat and how it affects humans and animals.
“Leaving a child, a pet, elderly, anybody with a medical condition, or anything like that in a car for even a short amount of time with no air conditioning, if it’s not running can be lethal,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be hot, it’s a short amount of time to heat a vehicle’s interior. At 70 degrees in an hour a vehicle can heat up an additional 43 degrees to 113 degrees. On a 95 degree day, the inside temperature of a car can be 129 degrees in 30 minutes.”
According to Mecey, most properly operating modern vehicles are not a problem to run air conditioning for an extended time if necessary.
“As long as it’s in a well ventilated area, it’s no problem,” he said. “Basically, you don’t want to park inside a garage or any closed space. That is for a properly operating car. If you have a car that isn’t running right, it’s producing extra carbon monoxide. You get the wind blowing the wrong way, the car has bad seals or rusty floors you could still have a problem. Generally speaking, a car in good condition in a well-ventilated area is not a significant problem.”
So far this year, the Farmington Fire Department has not had any calls for heat exposure in vehicles this year, although they have had to deal with some outdoor heat exposures.
“We did have the rescue off of [Cozean’s] roof,” Mecey said. “There was a lot of contributing factors. There was the roof. It gets extremely hot on those roofs, hotter than on the ground. The gentleman was middle-aged, had been up there for a long amount of time, wasn’t hydrating properly, it just really snuck up on him and got him.”
Mecey addressed the issue of senior citizens living alone without air conditioning in St. Louis that has been on the television news lately.
“We don’t seem to have as bad a problem in our area as they do in the larger urban areas with that,” he said. “I have been contacted about checking on some elderly who don’t have working air conditioners who can afford to have them fixed, but refused to have them fixed.
“We have done a couple of well-being checks for different people. It can be a problem. We just don’t seem to find as many problems as urban areas where there’s a large homeless population, a lot of older buildings that just don’t have good air conditioning.
“We still have the outdoor problems like everywhere. People working and getting overheated outdoors.”
The heat can pose serious problems for firefighters on a fire call using the “turnout gear” of heavy clothing, boots and fire helmets. Mecey explained that there are precautions in place to help firefighters cope with the dangerous heat outside of a fire.
“When it gets to this time of year, we encourage staff that if you’re working tomorrow, you need to be hydrating at home,” he said. “Take that extra time to hydrate yourself. We push them all day while they are working to hydrate, but if you know that you are going to be doing that strenuous physical activity the next day, you need to start that hydration process the day before. We find that it keeps a lot of problems away.
“[The turnout gear] causes us to dehydrate quickly. It’s those compounding factors. You get inside that gear, it’s already hot. You put the gear on, you ride to the call in your turnout gear. You’re already perspiring, becoming dehydrated. You’re in the fire, you come out, depending on the manpower situation, put on another bottle; two or three times is possible. In this type of heat we try to limit those to one time, if we have available manpower.
“Trouble is, on these days we have been having a heat index of 105-110 degrees, they come out, take their turnout gear coat off, they’re still not getting any relief.”
Farmington Fire Department has a policy that if the outside temperature reaches 95 degrees, whoever is in command of a fire automatically requests another alarm in order to get more manpower for a fire. This is done to limit how many times that somebody has to go into the fire, come out, take a break and rehydrate.
“We start looking for people having muscle cramps, headaches, general nausea, not feeling well, those are initial signs we start seeing,” Mecey said. “Hopefully, we never allow somebody to get to the heat stroke phase, that’s where they can start losing consciousness, they quit perspiring, their body temperature is extremely high, 103 degrees or higher.
“We get people in that borderline heat exhaustion stage, they’ve perspired so much, they’ve lost electrolytes, potassium, they start cramping up is usually the first things that we see. The guys are pretty good at identifying that. If they don’t feel right and it’s hot, they need to tell who’s in command, and we are not going to allow that person to go back in to that super-heated environment, that’s when we get people hurt.”
Mecey said that the ambulance district is on scene to assist with any overheated personnel.
“On any first alarm in St. Francois County they automatically dispatch an ambulance for rehab,” he said. “We pack water and things like that, but they’ll show up, bring iced water, and they’re obviously there to help us and if we get somebody to that point that they are dehydrated and starting down that path of heat exhaustion, they can start an IV and start rehydrating them that way.”
So far this year, Mecey noted that none of his men have had heat-related issues when contending with fire calls.
“We had a couple of fires last week, couple of fires back-to-back,” he said. “Luckily most of them were in the evening time and overnight hours, that helps a little bit, it’s a little cooler, we don’t have the sunshine to contend with.”
Cooling shelters are the best recourse for the general public if there are heat issues due to lack of working air conditioners.
“Most of the local areas do offer cooling shelters,” Mecey said. “We ramp those up as needed. If extreme heat is in the forecast, we try to get that out through the local media and social media, usually the Farmington Police Department and the City of Farmington is the contact, they will contact us and we will actually decide on a shelter.”
