Douglas: 'Just take every day and enjoy it'

He knew that their lives were on the line.

Another story revolves around Japanese fighter planes.

“In the early mornings the Japanese would come at the ship from out of the bright sun so we couldn’t see them. One morning, here came a plane, hopping up alongside the ship. We were able to turn our ship so that he couldn’t hit us, so he just flew by. He was so close that I could see his eyes. And he was waving at us.”

Ola’s ship fought in 13 different battles in the Asian-Pacific Ocean, including the Battle of the Midway and two Iwo-Jima operations. He was thankful to have survived the war.

“I was on the lucky end of my star, I went through the war and survived it. I didn’t lose any blood at all. I made it back.”

Ola was awarded 2 bronze stars, the Victory medal-America Area and Asiatic Pacific with 12 stars and Good conduct. He was also awarded a Combat Action Ribbon on his 100th birthday.

At one point, Ola learned that his brother was also stationed (on the Colorado) in Pearl Harbor. They met up and spent time with new friends.

“I met some good guys while I was in. They are still good guys.”