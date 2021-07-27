Douglas: 'Just take every day and enjoy it'

Editor's Note: Ola Douglas died at NHC Health Care in Desloge on July 22. His funeral service was held July 27. The family submitted a story about his 100th birthday which was celebrated June 13.
On June 13, Ola Douglas urgently pressed the call button at the nursing home.
When the nurse came in to see what he needed, he asked for the time. When told it was 12:20 a.m., he grinned and announced, “Today is my 100th birthday!”
In those 100 years, he did a whole lot of living.
He was born in 1921 on a small farm in Bonne Terre. He spent his childhood there helping both family and neighbors tend their land.
Ola enlisted in the military in March of 1942. After spending some time training in California, he was stationed on the USS Pensacola that was stationed out of Pearl Harbor. When asked just how long he served in the military, Ola can recall the answer very specifically, “Three years, 9 months and 11 days.”
He was responsible for manning a 5”/25 caliber anti-aircraft gun on the vessel.
“There was a time when we fired on the enemy that was hiding high in the mountains. They returned fire, but missed twice. I told those around me that the enemy wouldn’t miss a third time!”
He knew that their lives were on the line.
Another story revolves around Japanese fighter planes.
“In the early mornings the Japanese would come at the ship from out of the bright sun so we couldn’t see them. One morning, here came a plane, hopping up alongside the ship. We were able to turn our ship so that he couldn’t hit us, so he just flew by. He was so close that I could see his eyes. And he was waving at us.”
Ola’s ship fought in 13 different battles in the Asian-Pacific Ocean, including the Battle of the Midway and two Iwo-Jima operations. He was thankful to have survived the war.
“I was on the lucky end of my star, I went through the war and survived it. I didn’t lose any blood at all. I made it back.”
Ola was awarded 2 bronze stars, the Victory medal-America Area and Asiatic Pacific with 12 stars and Good conduct. He was also awarded a Combat Action Ribbon on his 100th birthday.
At one point, Ola learned that his brother was also stationed (on the Colorado) in Pearl Harbor. They met up and spent time with new friends.
“I met some good guys while I was in. They are still good guys.”
After the war ended, Ola returned to the area where he met and then married his wife of 72 years, Helen. They had two sons, Ken and Don. After the war ended, he spent 15 years working for the St. Joe Lead Mining Company until a labor dispute led to him going to work for The Millstone Construction Company based out of St. Louis. Ola spent the last 23 years of his work life at Ferguson Machine and Crane, before retiring to a life of leisure
During these 35 years of retirement, Helen and Ola spent time with family. They spent a lot of time fishing and camping at Mine La Motte and Clearwater.
The couple enjoyed hunting and going on bus trips. A highlight of retirement for Ola was being able to attend not one, but six Naval reunions. One such reunion allowed the duo to go out on a minesweeper. Even though that was exciting to do, the most enjoyable part, by far for Ola was the opportunity to reconnect and talk to old friends from the war. One time, Ola asked a former petty officer if he considered Ola to be a good guy.
The officer replied: “If you hadn’t been, I would have made you into one!” When together the former Navy mates often chose to remember only the good times, not the bad.
When asked about his secret to longevity, Ola responded: “Just take every day and enjoy it. Help your parents. When there is something to do, just help them. Be cheerful. Show people that you love them.”
He enjoyed sitting outside and enjoying any sort of nice weather. He loved to hear gospel groups sing and his favorite hymn was “In the Sweet By and By.”
Ola’s favorite meal was always homemade chicken dumplings made by his dear and departed wife. They were always made from scratch and contained a large dose of love. Ola also made it a point to never turn down any sweets, cobblers or pie. In fact, when questioned about what he wanted for his 100th birthday, Ola said he wanted: “A big ole cake.”
To celebrate this monumental occasion, his family did just that. A birthday party that included lots of family and friends-and that large cake. A large birthday sign was placed in his yard. When Ola went outside to see it, several police and firefighters drove their vehicles by and ran their sirens in celebration of the big day. He was also visited by several community members and presented with cards from a nearby school.
“All of this, just for me,” Ola asked.
The answer was a resounding yes. It was all for him: To celebrate his great love for his family, his community and for his country.
Ola's family said he is certainly a valued member of the Greatest Generation. "Thank you Ola for all that you have done to make this world a better place." And in the advice from Douglas himself, “Just take every day and enjoy it.”
The family thanks Sign Gypsies-Parkland, NHC Desloge, Desloge VFW 2426, Serenity HospiceCare, West County Elementary, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Photos by Misty Jo, A New Leaf and Blooms, and all of the friends and family who shared in celebrating Ola’s 100th Birthday and making it memorable.