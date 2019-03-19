Try 3 months for $3

The Park Hills City Council has decided to replace all of the trees that line the downtown area sidewalks in a unanimous decision by the city council during this month's council meeting.

The trees have been problematic, with their root structures damaging the sidewalks and even the foundations of some of the downtown buildings.

In last month's council work session, two plans were discussed to deal with the tree problems.

The first plan was to keep the existing trees but modify them by pruning the roots and putting in containment barriers to prevent future root growth from spreading outside a contained perimeter and causing further damage.

The second plan proposed for the trees was to remove all of the existing Bradford Pear trees and replace them with the less invasive Washington Hawthorn species of tree. The second plan also includes planting the trees in planter boxes above ground.

Becky Fletcher, from the Missouri Department of Conservation, had previously recommended replacement rather than containment of the Bradford Pear trees as they are considered, by the department, to be a harmful and invasive species. The council decided it was best to go with Fletcher's recommendation.

The first plan that had been proposed had an estimated cost of $16,935.

City Administrator Mark McFarland estimates that the second plan will cost no more than $5,000.

There are approximately 11 trees downtown that require attention.

During the discussion, councilman Ed Hart raised the question of whether or not the city would qualify for any available grants to help cover the cost of this project to which McFarland responded that a decision on a plan would first have to be made before looking into available grants. Final estimates and costs of replacement will also have to be assessed before seeking out any possible grants.

Mayor Daniel Naucke said that at least the decision on a plan will give the city staff a direction to move forward in and that more will be heard on the subject, by the council, as information is gathered and the plan progresses.

The proposed timeframe of the plan is not finalized but the city hopes to be able to remove the trees in the fall of this year. The new trees would then be put into place in the around spring of next year.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

