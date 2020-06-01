Dozens turn out for peaceful protest

Between 80 to 100 people gathered Monday evening at the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex in downtown Farmington for a "Justice for George" sit-in.
The peaceful protest was one of hundreds taking place across America in recent days in response to George Floyd's death on May 25 while handcuffed and lying face down in police custody on a Minneapolis, Minnesota, city street.
The four arresting officers have since been fired from the MPD.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.