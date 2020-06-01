Dozens turn out for peaceful protest
0 comments

Dozens turn out for peaceful protest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dozens turn out for peaceful protest
Kevin Jenkins

Between 80 to 100 people gathered Monday evening at the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex in downtown Farmington for a "Justice for George" sit-in.

The peaceful protest was one of hundreds taking place across America in recent days in response to George Floyd's death on May 25 while handcuffed and lying face down in police custody on a Minneapolis, Minnesota, city street.

The four arresting officers have since been fired from the MPD.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County health confirms case 41
Local News

County health confirms case 41

  • Updated

The St. Francois County Health Center reported on Friday a confirmed COVID-19 case at a local congregate facility. The case is associated with…

COVID-19 cases jump to 38
Local News

COVID-19 cases jump to 38

  • Updated

The St. Francois County Health Center reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 38 cases.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News