Dreaming of a white-out Christmas?

As freezing precipitation fell from Thursday’s overcast sky, the temperature dropped from 35 degrees at 5 a.m. to about 23 degrees by noon, then to 14 degrees by 1:30 p.m. in Farmington, making good the winter storm and wind chill warnings meteorologists have been predicting this week.

At 10:30 a.m., Amanda Eisenbeis of St. Louis was gassing up her company’s pickup truck at the Rhodes gas station on Highway 221 and US 67, having already dropped off parts for a semi-truck before making her way to Ste. Genevieve.

“So far, it hasn’t been too bad, but I’ve been told to turn around and come back (to St. Louis) if it starts looking a lot worse,” she said. “I drive in all kinds of weather, and people seem to lose all sense of driving when any kind of precipitation is falling.”

Patty Henderson of Terre Du Lac, just getting into her minivan after fueling it up, said her family was thankfully staying home for Christmas, “but I feel so bad for people who have to get somewhere in this. This is terrible weather for holiday travel.”

Nick Chabarria, AAA Missouri spokesman, indicated those who are still compelled to travel on Christmas weekend will at least find the price of fuel a little easier on the wallet, with the statewide gas price average in Missouri is $2.68 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, as of Thursday.

That price is 8 cents less compared to last Thursday and is 26 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year. The per-gallon average, nationally, is $3.10 for regular unleaded — 9 cents less compared to last Thursday and 20 cents less than the price per gallon on the same day last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

But, according to AAA, crude oil prices are increasing, and gas prices may follow. And although the weather conditions for the Midwest are less than ideal, an estimated 102 million Americans are expected to hit the road on this long Christmas weekend.

“Missouri drivers filling up for holiday road trips will be met with prices about a quarter cheaper per gallon than that year,” said Chabarria. “AAA recommends drivers assess the weather along their route before heading out and that their vehicle is well-maintained with a well-stocked emergency roadside kit.”

Governor Mike Parson’s office in a Wednesday news release indicated he had alerted about 500 members of the Missouri National Guard to ready themselves to support the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and other interagency partners with stranded motorists.

“If you don't need to be out in the weather, stay home. If you must travel, have a plan and an emergency kit. We urge Missourians to listen to first responders and civil authorities and avoid ice and snow-covered roads,” reads the news release.

MSHP also acknowledged the National Weather Service’s predictions of high winds and bitterly cold temperatures, with blowing and drifting snow potentially making driving dangerous and the sub-zero wind chill being enough to threaten the life of a stranded driver.

MSHP Cpl. Dallas Thompson said, since he and most of his extended family live in Potosi, he won’t be traveling for the holidays, but he will be on-call. He urged drivers to be cautious so troopers won’t have to ring the doorbell of their loved ones to notify them of fatalities.

“Christmas has fallen on the weekend this year. Monday is (designated as) a holiday but a lot of businesses let their employees off on Friday to have a long, four-day weekend for Christmas,” Thompson said. “With the snow coming in today, it could put a little damper on some of the travel for people. People need to make smart decisions.”

He said MoDOT’s traveler information map is a great way to find out what the planned route is like, to know if it’s safe to head out at all.

“Like I just told someone else a while ago, the last thing we want for families is to have a trooper knock on the door and tell them that one of their loved ones has been killed in a traffic crash due to the weather,” Thompson said. “That ruins the holidays for many years to come, it’s the last thing anybody wants to have happen. Plan your trips accordingly. If you have to get out, just drive safe, drive slow. There's no reason you can't get to your destination if you just drive safe for the roads that you're on.”

MSHP officials are reminding drivers Missouri law puts the onus of responsibility for safe driving on the person behind the wheel — regardless of posted speed limits, which may be too fast for weather-affected road conditions.

“During inclement weather, driving the speed limit is not ‘exercising the highest degree of care,’” says MSHP Public Information Division Capt. John Hotz. “Missouri law (Section 304.012 RSMo) states the responsibility of exercising the highest degree of care while driving rests on the driver's shoulders.

"Please adjust your speed to the weather and avoid using cruise control. Allow extra driving time for you to reach your destination at a slow, safe speed.”

He added that leaving about five seconds between the driver and the car in front of the driver is imperative during inclement weather.

According to MSHP statistics, last year during January, February, March, November and December, 25 people were killed and 1,995 people were injured in a total of 7,392 crashes with weather conditions of snow, sleet, hail, or freezing rain.

MSHP also cautions drivers:

If you must travel, make sure your vehicle is completely clean of snow and use your headlights to increase visibility. Drivers should watch for slick areas of the roadways as the rain, snow, and extremely cold temperatures have the potential to freeze quickly. Missouri law says, if you’re using your windshield wipers, your headlights must be turned on.

Troopers suggest keeping your fuel tank at least half full and placing an ice scraper, battery booster cables, blankets, extra coats, gloves, water, non-perishable food, first aid kit, flashlight, small shovel, and a bag of sand or cat litter in your trunk.

Before you travel, make sure your cell phone is fully charged and keep it with you. Refrain from using your cell phone when you are driving.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol emergency number is 1-800-525-5555 (or *55 on a cellular phone), which rings to the nearest troop headquarters. Troopers are available to help you.

Friday's high is expected to be a single digit. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day temperatures are expected to rise to a comparatively balmy low- to mid-20s, and Monday's temperature is predicted to rise into the mid-30s.