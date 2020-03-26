Drive-in churches provide togetherness with distance

“We’re just trying to have a place where people can still congregate and come together and worship,” Berry said. “The first one, it was cold, but it seemed powerful and went a lot better than I thought it was going to with the weather.”

Pleasant Hills pastor Trevor Kean initially just joked about having Sunday service at the Starlite Drive-In. But then it happened.

“We thought that by doing a drive-in, you could still provide a sense of togetherness while people were confined to their vehicles,” Kean said. “There wasn’t any personal interaction or contact that people would have with one another. So we could provide that togetherness at a distance and do it in a safe manner.”

Despite the snow, rain and cold, Kean said about 140 vehicles and 330 people were in attendance. And the feedback he’s gotten has been great.

“Everyone that was in attendance, reached out in one way or another,” Kean said, “through social media or through text just telling us, ‘great service. Thank you so much for offering this. It was great to get out, yet be safe in our vehicles and still be able to join together.’”

They plan to meet again at the drive-in this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Kean said they will continue to meet this way as long as the drive-in remains open and it’s still safe to do so.

