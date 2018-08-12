A man was critically injured Saturday evening at the St. Francois County Raceway during a special race event.
St. Francois County Ambulance District Administrator David Tetrault said the raceway was rented out by Lucas Oil for the evening and a 28 year old Cape Girardeau man was injured in what Tetrault called a “freak accident.”
“One of my paramedics who was there on standby told me it happened while he was going around turn one,” Tetrault said. “He took two flips and the vehicle caught fire. They don’t normally catch fire, but for some reason it did and the whole vehicle was on fire. He was trapped underneath of it.”
Tetrault said several people tried and couldn’t get the vehicle off of the man and he was trapped while it was engulfed in flames.
“It happened so quick. We had four bystanders there who were trying to get the vehicle off him,” Tetrault said. “They had burns to their hands, upper arms ... their extremities. So those four other patients refused treatment. They were trying to get the vehicle off the patient and they got burned as well. One patient left and took himself to the hospital, but I don’t know how bad that person was either.”
Tetrault said they had to use two fire extinguishers from the ambulance. He added there was no fire suppression team on hand at the event.
“We have two extinguishers on our ambulances and they had to use both of them,” Tetrault said. “I believe there were two other people who were part of a group there that had rented the facility who had two more extinguishers.”
Tetrault said they used the fire extinguishers to try and get the fire out. He said they did get the fire knocked down just enough to pull the driver out of the vehicle. Tetrault said they are to have an ambulance there by law, and he believes they are supposed to have a safety team or a fire suppression team there as well.
“The man is in very critical condition as of Sunday morning still and he has 50 percent burns over his body, on his face, hands, chest and arms,” Tetrault said. “He is doing quite well considering, but I can’t say he is out of the woods yet because it takes 48 hours for the swelling. I also can’t say he is out of critical condition yet, but he is stable at this time.”
Tetrault said the man has first, second and third degree burns over 50 percent of his body. He explained that depending on how long you breathe in heat from the fire it will still burn internally. He said there was significant swelling internally and that was why they had to ventilate the victim's airway.
“They put an airway tube down his throat before they flew him out,” Tetrault said. He explained they were about to cut for a tracheotomy when they managed to get the tube in. He said they carry equipment which allows personnel to see down the airway to put the tube in.
“We had him airlifted to a burn center in St. Louis for treatment,” Tetrault said.
“I guarantee if our crew wasn’t there it would have been a whole lot worse,” Tetrault said. “Our paramedics reacted quickly and did what they had to do.”
Park Hills Fire Captain Brad Weiss said they were initially dispatched for a vehicle fire and had no clue that someone was trapped.
“We found out once we were almost there,” Weiss said. “We had no clue that there was somebody who was hurt or anything else. They told us the helicopter was on its way, too. There are at least two videos floating around out there of what happened.”
Weiss said when they arrived they had already pulled the vehicle off the track and were ready to start racing again.
This is a developing story and the Daily Journal will bring more details as they become available.
