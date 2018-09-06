Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Head on collision
A head-on collision occurred just Tuesday night south of Cash Lane on southbound U.S. 67.

 Provided by Jolynn Gourley Byington

The driver in a wrong-way crash Tuesday night on U.S. 67 has died. 

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Debhra Jones, 57, of Park Hills, was travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 67 just south of Cash Lane at 9:36 p.m. when the accident occurred. The 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Jones reportedly struck a 2005 Chrysler 200 driven by Ryan Love, 31, of Farmington, who was travelling southbound. Both received serious injuries in the collision.

Jones was transported from the scene by Air Evac to Barnes Jewish Hospital. According to the highway patrol, she died Thursday afternoon.

Love was transported by Air Evac to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. He reportedly received several broken bones. 

The damage to both vehicles was listed as total. Jones reportedly did not have insurance. 

