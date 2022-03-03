Drivers pay price at the pump

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.40 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is 18 cents more compared to this day last week and is 93 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Missouri, drivers in St. Louis are paying the most on average at $3.49 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $3.22 per gallon. Prices in the Parkland ranged from $3.19 to $3.50 on Thursday.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.73, which is 19 cents more compared to this day last week and 99 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

Gas price averages in Missouri and across the country have increased significantly in the last week. The statewide gas price average has not reached $3.40 since July 2014. The energy market has been volatile in recent weeks due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, causing uncertainty about Russia’s large crude oil supplies making it on to the global market. That uncertainty is causing crude oil prices to spike well over $100 a barrel and means that gas prices will more than likely continue to rise as drivers gear up for spring travel season.

“Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs due to the volatility in global crude markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Demand for gasoline will only increase as spring approaches and more people travel. Couple that with rising crude oil prices and drivers can expect to continue to see even higher fuel prices in the days and weeks ahead.”

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 5th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Drivers in Arkansas are paying the least at $3.34 per gallon on average, and at $4.94 – California has the most expensive retail fuel prices.

AAA Tips to save money on fuel:

Bad driving isn’t just unsafe. It’s expensive. Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0