Sheriff issues statement on drowning

The Washington County Sheriff's Department and emergency personnel respond to a drowning on Tuesday. The victim is identified as Caleb Bruno, 29, of Belgrade. 

 File photo

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has released details on a New Year’s Day drowning that occurred just outside Bismarck.

According to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, deputies and emergency personnel were dispatched to the 10,000 block of McFarland Road near Bismarck at 5:52 p.m. on Tuesday for a drowning.

Upon arrival, the victim, Caleb Bruno, 29, of Belgrade, was found in the water. Life-saving measures were performed, but emergency personnel were unable to revive the man. Bruno was pronounced dead at the scene by Washington County Coroner Brian DeClue.

According to the press release, it appeared that Bruno was clearing a beaver dam when he slipped into the water and drowned.

