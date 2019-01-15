Try 1 month for 99¢

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 announced that Logan Dunn was selected Bismarck High School's Student of the Month for December.

Dunn, who is ranked third in his class, is on the Principal’s Honor Roll, as well as Academic All-State. He is a member of the National Honor Society, serving as its president.

Dunn has also served as student council treasurer and class president. He is on the basketball and baseball team and has been a member of the choir.

Dunn has participated in “The Highway Clean-Up Program” and plans to attend a four-year college where he intends to play baseball while he earns a degree in science with a major in wood technology. Dunn will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded May 5.

