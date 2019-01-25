Try 1 month for 99¢

Charges were filed this month against a duo who were reportedly involved in a burglary in Washington County last year.

Joshua Burns, 19, of Potosi, was charged with the Class B felony of burglary in the first degree and misdemeanor property damage in the first degree.

Corrina Berry, 22, of Washington County, was charged with the Class B felony of burglary in the first degree, misdemeanor property damage in the first degree, and the Class D felony of assault in the third degree.

According to the probable cause statement by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, Burns and Berry arrived at a home on the evening of Oct. 21. The two suspects, along with others involved, tried to enter the residence.

The report states that the residents locked the door and asked Berry and Burns to leave the property. The pair then began kicking and pushing the front door until the hinges broke.

Berry then punched the female resident in the face to get her out of the doorway. Berry also scratched at the woman, leaving several lacerations on her chest.

Berry then tried to run down the hallway of the residence, but was stopped by the male resident. The female resident then called the police and at that time, the pair fled the scene. 

Burns is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Berry is being held on a $30,000 bond. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

