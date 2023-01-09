Durbin remembered as 'strong man of faith'

“We are pleased to honor a wonderful couple who has blessed the hearts of many across the U.S. He is a talented singer, producer and charter board member of Mid America Gospel Music Association (MAGMA). She is a talented singer and songwriter.”

Farmington residents Roger and Tammy Durbin were recently honored with the MAGMA Lifetime Achievement Award. They earned this award based on influencing the growth and promotion of southern country and bluegrass gospel music.

This MAGMA Lifetime Achievement Award is designed to honor those who have designated a portion of their lives to the field of gospel music as a singer, musician, songwriter, radio personality or promoter.

“We seek to honor both the local artist who has influenced and mentored the new generation of performers as well as those from our region whose music has impacted the national gospel industry,” a MAGMA representative said. “It is our pleasure to be able to honor those pioneers who have and still are representing the ministry of gospel music.”

How the music ministry began

The Durbins’ music ministry began years ago in 1946 when brothers Lindell and Glen Rogers put together the Rogers Quartet. Glen’s daughters were part of the group. Phyllis played the piano and Janice sang alto. Lloyd Durbin sang bass with the group and later married Janice.

The quartet was in high demand throughout southern Missouri.

Little did they realize that a family tradition had begun and would last for at least four generations.

From this original group, cousins – the Durbins and the Berrys – carried on the tradition of singing gospel music. Then Lindell Rogers and his family moved to Illinois.

Lloyd and Janice Durbin and son Roger began singing as a trio. Later, daughter Beth joined the group.

In 1978, Roger, who grew up in Mine La Motte and went to Fredericktown High School, married Tammy Warner, who became the fifth member of the gospel group.

In the middle to late 1980s, Roger, Tammy, Beth and Beth’s husband Richard Stanley began doing most of the singing when Lloyd and Janice only joined them on occasion when Lloyd’s pastoral duties permitted them to do so.

During the next few years, several musicians traveled with the Durbin family. Roger and Tammy raised two sons and two daughters, who often accompanied the couple on the road and even sang a song or two.

Roger’s sister Beth died in 1991.

In addition to singing, Roger become involved in recording gospel music. In fact, many of the Midwest’s most prominent gospel groups had recorded at his studio, Rapture Studios, including the Berry Singers, The Praisemen and many more.

The Durbin family later signed their own recording contract with Nashville Sunlight Records and the Charity Label and had three singles released nationally.

In 1995, Roger and Tammy’s daughter Andrea joined the group as lead singer. The family continued to travel throughout the U.S.

They stopped touring full-time in the late 1990s to pursue serving in various local ministries.

The Bridge Community Church

In 2006, Roger and Tammy joined some of their children and friends to found The Bridge Community Church in Leadington. They have served as deacons of the church since its opening. Roger has overseen the church’s tech ministry while Tammy has done office administration duties.

Son Ben is pastor at The Bridge with wife Becky. Son-in-law Rick Pirtle pastors Journey Community Church in De Soto with wife Andrea. Daughter Rachel Inman and husband Micah are leaders at Arcadia Valley Chapel. Son Seth and wife Amanda will soon pastor The Bridge in Bonne Terre.

Remembered as a 'strong man of faith'

Sad news was recently announced on Jan. 4 when Tammy posted on her Facebook page that Roger had passed away. He had been battling cancer.

“I am thankful for our 44 years of marriage and the family we raised together,” she wrote. “Roger was a strong man of faith, unafraid to go wherever God led, and I am blessed to have walked by his side.”

She said Roger was the third generation of a family who loved singing gospel music. For a time, the couple traveled full-time in the music ministry.

“Those were some of the best and worst years of our life together,” said Tammy. “Singing was a joy. We met so many wonderful people and had the opportunity to visit in some really great churches. Though each place was different, there were some things about God’s people that are the same anywhere you go. Some of those years were also pretty lean. It was difficult financially, and we were raising four children.”

She continued, “You always hope and pray you are doing right by your children when you travel. I always told God I would follow wherever he led, but I was counting on him to keep the hearts and minds of my children, that they wouldn’t grow up thinking following God into ministry wasn’t worth it.”

Tammy said God was faithful.

“Andrea, who traveled with us for a time, is married to a pastor,” she said. “Rachel and her husband serve as leaders in their church, and our sons Ben and Seth are both pastors.”

Tammy said she could honestly say Roger led his family well.

“Music has been such an important part of our lives and has helped to shape who my children are today,” she said. “Though I seldom step on a stage to sing these days, the music still plays quite loudly in my spirit each day.”

Daughter Andrea Pirtle said her dad was a true example in just about every aspect of life.

“He had a faith stronger than anyone I know,” she said. “He was always positive and when he was treated poorly, he remained positive and loved and prayed for that person or situation.”

Pirtle said she was blessed to travel the country to sing with her parents for about five years.

“Dad taught me that worship was more than just singing on a stage,” she said. “It is a lifestyle and you must do your best to live and speak the gospel truth into each other daily. He was such an encourager!”

Her husband Rick said Roger “always made everybody in the room feel important.”

Daughter Rachel Durbin Inman said her dad was a great example of living one’s faith because he trusted God to lead and willingly gave of himself to serve others.

“He constantly encouraged us and told us how proud of us he was,” she said. “He was always looking for ways to build others up, and I saw him do that with his grandkids over and over again.”

Son Ben said his father had the spiritual gift of encouragement, was his biggest supporter and a great friend.

“Dad taught me how to live with passion for Jesus,” said Ben.

He said Roger gave up his job to help his son and others plant The Bridge Community Church.

“Dad taught me how to be a father and a husband,” said Ben. “Dad didn’t just do these things for me. He did these types of things for my siblings and my friends as well.”

He continued, “Dad has a wonderful legacy and raised a strong family of faith. He fought the good fight and finished his race on Jan. 4 at 3:45 p.m. surrounded by his family praying, reading scriptures and singing over him.”

Alan Berry grew up with his first cousin Roger. Their moms were sisters, so they grew up basically as brothers and spent countless hours together.

“The Berrys and the Durbins sang together for the last 50 years or more when you consider my dad and mom and Roger’s dad and mom were singing together back in the '50s,” said Alan. “We also did an annual Christmas show together for about 20 years at the Methodist Church in Farmington.”

He said he was with Roger through all kinds of laughs, fun and even difficult times. But through it all, Roger remained positive and optimistic.

“He was an encourager,” said Alan. “Just like siblings, we would fight, get mad at each other, but then a short time later we’d be back at it playing baseball or football or basketball or making music.”

Many comments were made on Ben’s Facebook post about his father’s passing.

Rose Edwards, whose husband D.J. Edwards is pastor at The River Worship Centre, said Roger was always so kind and took the time to help their congregation many times with tech-, video- and audio-related questions.

Paula Jean will remember Roger for his “presence of love, calmness, peace and also joy in his smile.”

Laura Wills said Roger and Tammy made her feel welcome when she was new to The Bridge.

“Roger’s smile and love for God were so encouraging to me,” she said. “We shared a love for the St. Louis Cardinals too.”

Joshua Kennon recalled when he was around 9 and wanted to play drums. He took his drum set to church camp.

“I was way worse than awful,” he said. “Probably off-time more than I was on. But Roger encouraged me anyway.”

Ben said his dad invested in many young musicians and “absolutely loved watching young people use their talents for Jesus.”

Sarah Conway Dunlap said Roger was “steadfast” because he was “faithful, consistent and unwavering in his faith which exposed the heart of a servant. There was real joy seen in him when he was serving.”

Derek Barker said Roger had a caring and gentleness about him that can’t be replicated.

“He was a Godly example to me and everyone he came in contact with,” he said. “I will genuinely miss his infectious smile and inviting presence.”

Debbie Peterson recalled how Roger was always at AAU games cheering on his sons.

“He devoted himself to his family, youth and our savior,” she said. “He will be missed, but he left a beautiful legacy.”

He is survived by his wife, four children and their spouses, 15 grandchildren, nephew Isaac Standley, brother-in-law Richard Standley and wife Barbara, and many other family members and friends.

Memorials may be directed to The Roger Durbin Benefit Fund at any First State Community Bank location.