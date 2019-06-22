At just after 3 a.m. on Friday firefighters were dispatched to a building fire at 1016 Keystone Drive in Park Hills.
According to Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss, crews arrived on the scene at 3:20 a.m. to discovered a storage building fully engulfed in flames. Weiss said the building is owned by Alderman Gary McKinney of Leadington, who also owns part of the Keystone Villas Apartment Complex. The building was apparently being used to store what appeared to be Christmas decorations from Keystone Villas' light annual Christmas display.
Weiss said that another building that was about two feet away from the burning structure also caught fire and collapsed while crews were on scene. The structures were a part of the old Dix Greenhouse complex.
Weiss said that one firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion during the containment, but was treated by EMS on site. There were no additional injuries.
Assisting the Park Hills Fire Department were the Bismarck, Big River, Desloge, Doe Run, Farmington, Leadington, Leadwood, Hematite, DeSoto City and Potosi fire departments.
“I would also like to thank DeSoto Rural for covering for Big River while they were assisting us with this fire as well as Irondale for covering Park Hills during this time,” Weiss said.
The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called to the scene and the fire is currently under investigation, although Weiss said that foul play was not suspected at this time.
Fighting an all night fire was not the end of the day for the Park Hills firefighters. The department, after putting out the blaze, went to Central Elementary and had some fun with the students there “hosing them down” for a play day on their final day of summer school — a tradition for the department.
In another incident that occurred around 10 p.m. Thursday, firefighters were called to the scene of a small residential fire at 504 W. Liberty in Farmington.
According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the fire was on the back porch of a vacant home undergoing renovation. The blaze was promptly extinguished and appeared incendiary in nature with arson being suspected. The structure received minor damage to the exterior only.
There were no injuries involved. The Missouri State Fire Marshal was immediately called to the scene and is investigating the incident along with the Farmington Police Department.
