Early morning fire destroys Park Hills house Wednesday

Early morning fire destroys Park Hills house Wednesday

Flames engulf a vacant house on National Street in Park Hills early Wednesday morning. 

 PHFD

Area firefighters battled a fire at a vacant house in Park Hills early Wednesday morning.

Park Hills Fire Chief Brad Weiss said the dispatch came in at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday for a house fire in the 300 block of National Street.

The chief said the house was vacant with no utilities running to the structure. He noted that multiple calls were received about the fire.

Early morning fire destroys Park Hills house Wednesday

Fire spreads from a vacant house to several outbuildings on a National Street property in Park Hills on Wednesday.

Weiss explained that the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Several outbuildings on the property also reportedly became engulfed by the fire.

An upgrade to a second alarm was requested for additional tankers due to the limited water supply, the chief noted. He said crews were on the scene for approximately three hours. There were no injuries reported.

Early morning fire destroys Park Hills house Wednesday

A vacant residential structure is a total loss after a heavy fire at the property early Wednesday morning.  

Weiss said the structure would be a total loss, and the Missouri Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

Early morning fire destroys Park Hills house Wednesday

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire that destroyed a vacant house on National Street in Park Hills Wednesday morning.

Assisting the Park Hills Fire Department with Wednesday morning’s containment efforts were firefighters from Bonne Terre/Big River, Bismarck, Desloge, Farmington, and Leadington. Potosi and Terre Du Lac fire departments covered other emergency calls from the Park Hills Fire Department during the fire.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

