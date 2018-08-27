Six fire departments responded to a reported trailer on fire on Cochrane Road in St. Francois County between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Leadwood Fire Department initially responded to the call, according to Fire Chief Matt Peery.
“While en route, dispatch advised us that it was a trailer and believed to be abandoned,” Peery said. “Upon arrival, we had heavy fire at the rear of the trailer. We had a lot of good help from other departments and we had it knocked down and stopped real quick.”
Peery said his department was assisted by firefighters and equipment from Desloge, Bismarck, Leadington and Irondale fire departments, in addition to the Big River Fire Protection District.
The trailer had no contents to speak of and was uninhabited, Peery said, with no clear indication of how the fire began. The State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the scene on Sunday.
Peery said while there were no injuries in the fire, one fireman was treated for heat exhaustion and is now doing fine. It was about two hours from the time the call went out to the time the department left the scene, Peery said.
