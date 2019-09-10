{{featured_button_text}}
Early morning fire in TDL
File

Area firefighters responded to a house fire early Monday morning in Terre Du Lac. The home is reported to be owned by a man who was charged with multiple crimes last August. The Fire Marshal’s Office was notified and will be conducting an investigation as to the cause of the early morning blaze.

The call was dispatched at 2:15 a.m. for a fully-involved house fire on Rue Rene in Terre Du Lac. The Terre Du Lac Fire Department responded to the scene, running water lines to hydrants and attacking the fire as assistance from other fire departments began to arrive.

Reportedly, the home’s address matches that of Brian Bales, 47, who is currently awaiting trial for drug trafficking charges in separate cases.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Chief David Pratte said that when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the home. Pratte said the fire took about two and a half hours to contain and the house was a total loss.

Assisting the Terre Du Lac Fire Department were firefighters from Bonne Terre/Big River, Leadington, and Irondale. The St. Francois County Ambulance District was also on the scene providing assistance.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments