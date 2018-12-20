Try 1 month for 99¢

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at 2:49 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire on the corner of South Mine LaMotte and East Marvin in Fredericktown.

According to Fire Chief John Clark, the home was unoccupied and did not have utilities hooked up at the time. It was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. 

Clark said due to difficulties of the location, the fire continued to smolder and at times would flare back up but insured the community the fire is under control and there is no further need to contact dispatch.

The structure was a total loss and the fire has been ruled suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericktown Police Department at 573-783-3660.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

