Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning

An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth.

According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri state average, and is 380% greater than the overall U.S. average.

Five months ago, there was an earthquake 14 miles south of Fredericktown, about a mile west of U.S. 67 close to Twelve Mile Creek. The 2.0 magnitude quake happened on March 7 and was 9.6 km depth, or 6 miles in depth.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, in the past 25 years, scientists have learned that strong earthquakes in the central Mississippi Valley are not freak events but have occurred repeatedly in the geologic past.

“Geologic studies indicate large earthquakes occurred within the southeastern Missouri region in approximately 300, 900, and 1400 AD,” according to the DNR website. “Lesser quakes of magnitude 4.6 or smaller occurred in 1990, 1992, 1998 and 2003 in areas ranging from central Missouri to the Bootheel in the southeastern Missouri.”

Southeast Missouri is part of a mid-continent fault zone that includes Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Seismologists regard it as one of the most potentially dangerous earthquake regions in the country.