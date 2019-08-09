The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.0 earthquake at 7:04 a.m. Friday in Ste. Genevieve County near Farmington.
There have been no reports of damage at this time.
The epicenter of the quake was about 5.7 miles east-northeast of Farmington near Courtney Pine Lane off Highway 32, and registered a depth of 6.6 miles. The popular Pickle Springs Natural Area is nearby.
On the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, an arbitrary ranking used by the USGS that’s based on observed effects, a 2.0 earthquake is extremely mild. A quake of that magnitude would be felt only by a few people at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings.
According to earthquaketrack.com, three other earthquakes have happened around Missouri’s Bootheel region in the past 7 days:
- 1.6 magnitude, 5.6-mile depth in Manila, Arkansas;
- 2.0 magnitude, 5-mile depth in Lepanto, Arkansas;
- 2.3 magnitude, 8-mile depth in Blytheville, Arkansas.
According to the website, Missouri has had 256 earthquakes in the past 365 days.
