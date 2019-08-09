{{featured_button_text}}
Small quake

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.0 earthquake at 7:04 a.m. Friday in Ste. Genevieve County near Farmington.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.

The epicenter of the quake was about 5.7 miles east-northeast of Farmington near Courtney Pine Lane off Highway 32, and registered a depth of 6.6 miles. The popular Pickle Springs Natural Area is nearby.

On the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale, an arbitrary ranking used by the USGS that’s based on observed effects, a 2.0 earthquake is extremely mild. A quake of that magnitude would be felt only by a few people at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings.

According to earthquaketrack.com, three other earthquakes have happened around Missouri’s Bootheel region in the past 7 days:

  • 1.6 magnitude, 5.6-mile depth in Manila, Arkansas;
  • 2.0 magnitude, 5-mile depth in Lepanto, Arkansas;
  • 2.3 magnitude, 8-mile depth in Blytheville, Arkansas.

According to the website, Missouri has had 256 earthquakes in the past 365 days.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com

0
0
3
0
0

Tags

Assistant Editor / Reporter

Load comments