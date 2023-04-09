The sun was shining on this year's For MadCo Easter Block Party, held Saturday in downtown Fredericktown.

The free community event was put together by Calvary Church with support from several local businesses, including Madison County Service Coordination, which allowed the use of the parking lot.

The annual event had a few changes this year but was still full of free family fun and, of course, a lot of smiling faces.

"We added another bounce house and we did take out the food trucks," organizer Amber McCutcheon said. "We tried doing food trucks, but we just weren't having any success. So we pivoted a little bit and turned it into an opportunity for our students to raise funds to go to camp. We send about 100 kids to camp every year."

McCutcheon said volunteers cooked up burgers on the Blackstone, students and families baked up some yummy treats, and all the food sales went toward the cost of sending kids to camp. The food sales were the only things at the whole event which cost anything and purchases were made as donations.

"We wanted as much of the event as possible to be free because we still want to keep it really family-friendly," McCutcheon said. "But we also had, like, waters, snacks, and stuff that was available at no cost, like cotton candy."

McCutcheon said there were a few people asking where the food trucks were but the church was happy to offer the fundraising opportunity to its youth, as well as open up the area to some new attractions.

"With the additional space, we added another bounce house for the middle-aged kids," McCutcheon said. "I think that was what was missing before."

McCutcheon said there was already a bounce house for kids 4 years old and younger, plus a bigger bounce-house obstacle course for the big kids, but there needed to be something in the middle. She said the new bounce house was a huge success.

Also new this year was how the games were run. Instead of winning small pieces of candy or a prize, each booth awarded tickets that could be combined for different-sized prizes at the end.

"My heart was, I wanted it to really be that carnival experience, where if you work hard, you get those big prizes," McCutcheon said. "It creates some excitement and some incentive to keep coming back and maybe having your parents play with you or your siblings playing with you. I know that my kids have their eye on a prize for our 5-year-old, so several siblings are working together. I love to be able to see where they have that spirit of unity and family and I know that my family is not the only one doing that."

All the prizes and giveaways were generously donated by members of the Calvary Church family and a few local businesses in town. A 43-inch TV was donated by Seabaugh Furniture, and Abby Davis with Coldwell Banker put together a fun, summer fire pit basket.

The event was really about being "for" community and being "for" family, Mcutcheon said. The event may be put on by the church but it was not a church event, meaning everyone was welcome regardless of their faith. She said the purpose of the day was to follow God's mission to be "for" people.

Just like the atmosphere of the block party, McCutcheon said, she hopes everyone will keep this season about family.

