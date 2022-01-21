Easter retires after 36 years with SFCAD

After 36 years of working for St. Francois County Ambulance District, Paramedic Jim Easter radioed dispatch he was going “off-duty forever.”

Jan. 17 marked Easter’s last day on the job. He ran just two calls and made time for a nap so the day was “really good.”

On Jan. 20, the ambulance district threw a party for the now retired paramedic at House 1 in Farmington. Joining them to celebrate were his wife Linda, his children, grandchildren and his father-in-law, Glen Roux who served from 1979 to 2001 on the ambulance board, as well as many friends.

He confessed he is tired of COVID – like all of us and would be happy if he never had to wear a mask again.

Easter said he’s enjoyed his career and has had a lot of good times working at the ambulance district. He says he has some honey-dos planned. But also he hopes take his boat and go fishing more, spending more time at the lake and more time with family which includes 12 grandchildren.

Easter’s dad, Alvin “Bunny” Easter, was a firefighter at Elvins so it was no surprise when he started hanging out at the fire department a lot.

When he was 18, Easter officially became a firefighter and remained a firefighter until last year. He went through EMT training and after working six years in Mineral Area Radiology in an office, he decided he wanted to go to school to be a paramedic.

Over the years, he’s seen a lot of people come and go. He’s seen a lot of treatment methods come and go and even some come back. There’s not many streets in the county he hasn’t been on in an ambulance or a fire truck, for that matter, to help someone.

Kathy McGuire “retired” as a paramedic for SFCAD in 1998. She went to paramedic school with Easter, Dan Parrish, and Dan McCarron, who is also retired. She said they were all good guys to work with.

She said Easter was one of the best paramedics she’s ever worked with.

“He always gave it his all,” she said, adding she would have trusted her life and lives of her loved ones with him. “He was like my little big brother.”

Paramedic Terry Leach said Easter is one of the most caring individuals for his patients. He said Easter is very personable and friendly.

“He never meets a stranger,” said Kevin Koch, who retired as a paramedic after roughly the same number of years on the job.

“For me, Jim was one of the originals,” said Paramedic Aaron Serini. “I have been at SFCAD 26 years and not a day goes by, that I didn't look up to Jim.

“As a mentor, friend and a coworker, Jim has always been a warm, kind and caring man. St. Francois County is truly losing one of the best in the business. We will all definitely miss him here at SFCAD.”

The St. Francois County Ambulance District covers all 454 square miles of St. Francois County. Established in 1976, it began operations on Sept 15, 1977. The district now covers a population of more than 65,000 residents. The district responded to more than 15,000 calls in 2020.

There are no less than six ambulances on duty at any time and at peak times there are seven ambulances on duty. There is one administrative building, one maintenance and supervisor office, and four ambulance stations that the district operates and responds to calls from.

The district is a public, governmental entity. Funding is provided by a half cent sales tax and ambulance transport billing revenues.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0