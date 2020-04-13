Easter service drive-in

"Through social media and a phone messaging system we have supported the church family," Wright said. "The motto has been, 'Fear not, I am with you.' The Bible mentions 'fear not' 365 times."

Wright said they have been watching other churches and have been learning how others use online sources and parking lot worships.

"Last Sunday, a church in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, had a Palm Sunday car parade through town," Wright said. "It looked sort of like the cruising happening around here."

Wright said during these bad times he has seen many good things happen. He is doing whatever he can to get to those who need him.

"Something I have started is 'drive-by home visitation,'" Wright said. "I will pull up in front of a parishioner's home and talk through the cell phone or through the car window. I have been enlightened by the common support and sharing at a distance."

Whether it be online, drive-in, drive-by or a personal call, local churches of all faiths have gone out of their way to ensure the spiritual needs of their congregations are met.

If you are looking for alternative methods to worship, contact your church to find out what services are being offered.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

