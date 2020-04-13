Easter service drive-in

For many, online church services have become part of their regular Sunday routine since COVID-19 descended on the nation.
Easter Sunday, instead of streaming the sermon online, several area churches decided to hold "drive-in" services as a way of keeping everyone safe, but bringing the congregation together during a holiday usually spent with loved ones.
"Resurrection Sunday is really the most important worship of the year," Fredericktown Christian Church Pastor Bill Wright said. "We have been encouraging in-home family worship during the crisis."
Fredericktown Christian Church is one of the congregations which chose to hold a "drive-in" service on Sunday. Keeping socially distant was the top priority of the church.
"We have an in-and-out drive to our parking lot, so as people entered, they were given a program and a special one-use communion cup," Wright said. "The person handling the items for distribution is a retired health care professional who wore protection. We had 'ushers' to guide them to their parking spot. To maintain social distance, the cars were parked six feet apart and people were told to stay in their cars."
Wright said the ushers took special care to orient cars to the west to keep the sun out of their eyes.
The service, which began at 10 a.m., was a brief message focusing on the empty tomb and risen Lord.
"Through social media and a phone messaging system we have supported the church family," Wright said. "The motto has been, 'Fear not, I am with you.' The Bible mentions 'fear not' 365 times."
Wright said they have been watching other churches and have been learning how others use online sources and parking lot worships.
"Last Sunday, a church in El Dorado Springs, Missouri, had a Palm Sunday car parade through town," Wright said. "It looked sort of like the cruising happening around here."
Wright said during these bad times he has seen many good things happen. He is doing whatever he can to get to those who need him.
"Something I have started is 'drive-by home visitation,'" Wright said. "I will pull up in front of a parishioner's home and talk through the cell phone or through the car window. I have been enlightened by the common support and sharing at a distance."
Whether it be online, drive-in, drive-by or a personal call, local churches of all faiths have gone out of their way to ensure the spiritual needs of their congregations are met.
If you are looking for alternative methods to worship, contact your church to find out what services are being offered.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.