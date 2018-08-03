Education plays a role, and in fact can be a key strategy, in the reduction of poverty.
According to the 2018 Missouri Poverty Report, a study shows that maintaining education will increase the employment rate and earning potential, which will ultimately impact long-term economic and family security.
Education is also critical for children because it will give them more opportunity for development and growth and will point them in the direction of long-term success, which will help with breaking the poverty cycle.
In a study of reading levels on 4th and 8th graders conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics, it shows that reading scores differ based on National School Lunch Program eligibility.
The score shows a 20 point difference between NSLP eligible and non-eligible students who participated in the lunch program. Those who participated generally received lower scores compared to those who didn’t participate in the free or reduced meal program.
As for graduation rates, Missouri ranked 10th at 87.8 percent based on nationwide survey data for the 2014-15 school year, and had an 89 percent graduation rate in 2017.
In the 2014-2015 school year the top 10 ranking states were Iowa, with the highest graduation rate of 90.8 percent, then New Jersey, Alabama, Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Kentucky, Tennessee and Missouri. The lowest five included Mississippi, Oregon, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington DC listed last with the lowest graduation rate of 68.5 percent.
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 79 school districts, or 18 percent of the 438 districts reporting, had a high school graduation rate of 100 percent in 2017.
A few of the lowest in 2017 included DeLaSalle Charter School with 43.18 percent, Division of Youth Service with 45.89 percent, St. Louis City with 52.16 percent, Special School District St. Louis Co with 58.82 percent, and Kansas City 33 with 72.19 percent.
As far as local graduation rates for public high schools, Bismarck had 100 percent in 2017 and 96.9 percent in 2016, Central had 99.2 percent in 2017 and 96.6 percent in 2016, Farmington had 94.8 percent in 2017 and 90.8 percent in 2016, West County has 94.2 percent in 2017 and 96.6 percent on 2016 and North County had 86.6 percent in 2017 and 92.2 percent in 2016.
What happens after graduation? With the price of college rising each year the need for scholarships and Federal Pell Grant funding is on the rise for low- and middle-income Americans ... and even then it only covers a portion of the higher education costs.
At one time the average Pell grant would cover three-fourths of the cost of classes at a four-year university. Today it barely covers a third of the cost, which heavily affects low-income families. It's estimated that by the year 2020 a college education will be required by an estimated 45 percent of all jobs in the United States.
Yet, at current completion rates, the U.S. will face a shortfall of 5 million college-educated workers by 2020, because many of those who are from low-income families who want to go to college will simply be unable to afford such an undertaking. The increasing costs of higher education and a decrease in financial aid assistance will create a barrier to those who want to attend but can’t afford the high costs - and a shortfall in the workforce for jobs or careers requiring a degree.
