11 graduate from MACLEA
11 graduate from MAC Law Enforcement Academy

MAC Law Enforcement Academy Class 20-102, clockwise from top center: MACLEA Director Doug Ruess, Austin Smith, Joshua Hall, Kasey Myers, Drake Byers, Holden Duckworth, Dylan Shanks, Garrett Anderson, Michael Himich Jr., Madaline Wiskirchen, Anthony Smith, and Paige Battreal. 

 Submitted

Eleven students completed the 1,000 Hour Basic Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) program at Mineral Area College on May 6.

Graduates of Class 20-102 include Garrett Anderson, Farmington; Paige Battreal, Potosi; Drake Byers, Barnhart; Holden Duckworth, Bloomfield; Joshua Hall, Farmington; Michael Himich, Jr., Farmington; Kasey Myers, Marquand; Dylan Shanks, Ironton; Anthony Smith, Park Hills; Austin Smith, Fredericktown; and Madaline Wiskirchen, Ste. Genevieve.

Since 1994, Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Academy (MACLEA) has provided regional law enforcement training to students interested in achieving a career as a peace officer. Recruits are prepared mentally, physically, ethically, and with proficient skills to perform the police duties at a high level of competency. Throughout the 1000 hour program, students participate in classroom instruction, intense physical training, and live training exercises.

MACLEA is recognized by POST as an accredited training program and has a 95% employment rate after graduation. Applications are being accepted now for the next class, which begins in August. For more information, visit www.MineralArea.edu or call 573-518-2148.

