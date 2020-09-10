14 MAC students have tested positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After almost two weeks of class, 14 Mineral Area College students overall have tested positive for COVID-19, President Dr. Joe Gilgour said during the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday at the Fredericktown campus.

Six students are currently in isolation and two employees are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

“So really good numbers right now for the campus,” he said. “Masks are working. People are wearing them across campus.

"Classes are distanced very well, thanks to Julie Sheets and Rodney Resinger going through every classroom, moving chairs and tables to make that happen. So that’s very good and we’ve also got many classes Zooming to other classrooms on campus to split those classes up.”

Gilgour told the board that faculty members are responding well to the changes.

“They're doing a great job being creative and getting education to the students under the circumstances,” he added. “So I’m really impressed with the way they stepped up and took the lead on that.”

In the Faculty Forum update, Accreditation and Assessment Coordinator Leslie Evans said faculty members are happy to be back on campus.