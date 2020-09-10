14 MAC students have tested positive for COVID-19

After almost two weeks of class, 14 Mineral Area College students overall have tested positive for COVID-19, President Dr. Joe Gilgour said during the Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday at the Fredericktown campus.
Six students are currently in isolation and two employees are in quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
“So really good numbers right now for the campus,” he said. “Masks are working. People are wearing them across campus.
"Classes are distanced very well, thanks to Julie Sheets and Rodney Resinger going through every classroom, moving chairs and tables to make that happen. So that’s very good and we’ve also got many classes Zooming to other classrooms on campus to split those classes up.”
Gilgour told the board that faculty members are responding well to the changes.
“They're doing a great job being creative and getting education to the students under the circumstances,” he added. “So I’m really impressed with the way they stepped up and took the lead on that.”
In the Faculty Forum update, Accreditation and Assessment Coordinator Leslie Evans said faculty members are happy to be back on campus.
“They're working very hard to adapt to the socially-distanced classroom and wearing masks,” she said. “One little kink that they didn't think about is that they can't tell who's talking in class. So they're learning that. And one instructor reported that her class asked her to take off her mask so they could figure out whaast she looks like.”
On top of learning how to use the latest technologies, she said, faculty are encouraging students to use My MAC more.
“In case we ever had to pivot, they will be ready to learn online,” Evans added.
As far as enrollment numbers, Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets said the school is down 681 students, a 26% decrease. They are also down 5,814 credit hours, which is a 20.4% decrease.
But she mentioned that dual credit enrollment numbers are not in yet with several high school starting later this year.
“So I feel like we will increase a few percentage points,” she added.
College Park has 209 students and seven staff members living there with four international students yet to arrive, according to Sheets.
In other business, the board approved a revised tax rate of .464, which has been certified by the state auditor.
“The valuation did change slightly,” Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said. “Actually, Ste. Gen sent in an amended amount. There's increased and St. Francis County decreased slightly.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
