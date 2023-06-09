Members of the St. Francois County Ambulance District (SFCAD) proudly commemorated the accomplishments of its first-ever class of graduates from the newly-established Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Program.

The ceremony, held Tuesday evening at the Centene Center in Farmington, showcased the dedication and commitment of the 19 newly-minted EMT professionals. The SFCAD EMT Program Class 23-1 includes; Gavin Casey, Dylan Kater, Marie Bethel, Kegan Gravett, Dominique Orlando, Jason Sitzes, Brooke Nichols, Tiffany Henson, Glenwood Wells, Allyson Crowder, Jacob Merritt, Dylan Miner, Andrea Koenig, Hailey Fite, Emma Collins, Justin Rowland, Peyton VarVera, Emma Simonton, and Matthew Reever.

SFCAD EMS Educator Dustin Tate said the 19 graduates were selected out of 90 applicants, and Tate admitted, at the beginning of the training period, the district was nervous.

"This was a new adventure for us," Tate said. "We had done classes before for our EMTs and paramedics but we had never taken somebody off the street and decided to put them into this role. I can now say with 100% certainty that this group has raised the bar on our expectations. They did phenomenal work."

Tate said the graduates spent more than 180 hours in the classroom setting and 72 hours with the field training officers, perfecting their skills and techniques.

"We are very proud of these young ladies and men," Tate said. "We have nothing but the highest hopes for their future and we intend to see them succeed all the way through the end."

SFCAD Administrator David Tetrault said this new program was a great way to help with the ambulance district's staffing issues and to hire qualified people trained in-house, all while giving back to the community.

"We offered this course for free," Tetrault said. "This is not only to make sure the young people entering our field learn the environment, but it also gives them jobs when they are finished with their training."

Tetrault revealed a surprise during the ceremony. He announced a partnership with Mineral Area College and Great Mines Healthcare which will offer funding to further the education of those who become part of the SFCAD. Once a part of the district, these EMTs will have the funding needed to further their education to become paramedics.

Tetrault then welcomed the keynote speaker for the ceremony, retired EMS Educator Randall Davis.

"I remember back about 44 years ago, and that would be 1979, before the century," Davis said. "I was sitting where you're sitting up here, but at Jefferson College, just completed my EMT class, which, by the way, wasn't free. I was so excited that I passed and that I was going to be an EMT and I was going to save lives."

Davis said he became somebody in emergency medical services simply because he wanted to help others. He joked that he did not know what he was getting himself into, but that the graduates will learn as they go along.

"I would be remiss if I didn't say something about Mr. Tate over here," Davis said of Dustin Tate. "I can remember back when he was in high school— yeah you remember that too. It wasn't that long ago. He came to shadow me, he was planning on going into the field of law enforcement, which his father has been in. I guess I must have done something to him because the poor soul decided to go into EMS. But you know what, it makes me feel good to see someone who I helped mentor is now touching the lives of so many others by the wonderful education that he is able to provide."

Davis told the graduates they were entering a profession that amounts to about 90% boredom and 10% sheer terror. He said when those warning tones go off, have no way of knowing exactly what they'll encounter.

"That routine call may turn into a very exciting and challenging nightmare," Davis said. "In either case, I admonish you to always treat your patients with your utmost care and compassion."

Davis also said, even though as an EMT you may not provide the advanced care of a paramedic, you do provide the foundation of care for the sick and injured. He said, you will provide basic care and most of all, comfort the patient.

"Now you've learned from these wonderful instructors that the first rule of rescue is to protect yourself," Davis said. "I'm going to add a rule as part of the Hippocratic oath and that is, first do no harm. If you do what is right for the patient, you will always be doing what is right."

Davis said any time he had a patient, he would envision them as his mother, wife, child and even himself at times.

"I will treat my patients just as I would want my loved ones or myself to be treated," Davis said. "That is with knowledge, skill, caution, passion, caring, and respect. So I'll tell you what the most important rule of EMS is, the golden rule. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Congratulations on your achievement. Let the adventure begin."

The 19 graduates were presented with their certificates, school pins, and new badges by Tate.

Four special awards— Leadership Award, Clinical Excellence Award, 110% Award and Valedictorian — were given out during the ceremony.

"The first award is our Leadership Award, this is given to a student who has just excelled in the leadership capacity," Tate said. "They've always been the first to volunteer and they've never been afraid to get up there. They decide that today's the day that we're going to succeed and they do amazing things."

Brooke Nichols was presented with the Leadership Award.

"Our next award is the Clinical Excellence Award. This is given to a student who just does phenomenal work in the back of the ambulance with our field training officers," Tate said. "They have nominated this individual for her ability to do great things with patients. She is a caring and compassionate being and it is phenomenal to see that in someone who is just starting out."

Marie Bethel was presented with the Clinical Excellence Award.

"Next is the 110% Award. This is given to a student who has just been dedicated since day one," Tate said. "It was phenomenal to watch their mind work, how quickly they pick up skills, techniques and information and who is a very humble individual. I'm very proud to see them here today."

Jason Sitzes was presented with the 110% Award.

"When we started this, we had to build the curriculum," Tate said. "We had to go through PowerPoints, build tests, things of that nature. When I built the tests, I felt like I built it pretty rigid. I felt like they were pretty complicated."

Tate said, some of the current crew members took the test and while the grades were all passing they did miss a few questions here and there.

"This individual got 100% on every exam that we gave, including their final exam," Tate said. "Their overall grade in the course was 100%."

Emma Collins was named the Valedictorian of the class.

To finish the ceremony, three of the graduates— Brooke Nichols, Marie Bethel and Tiffany Henson— took to the podium to thank their instructors and classmates.

The trio presented Tate with a thank-you gift, including a large picture of the class.