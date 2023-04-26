Tim Buchheit, president and CEO of Buchheit Inc., recently announced the 15 recipients of the 2023 Buchheit Scholarships.

“Buchheit is proud to support the educational goals of students as we believe this is the best investment to assure a promising future for all concerned,” said Buchheit.

Scholarships are open to Buchheit employees and their children and are granted annually. The names, hometowns, and intended college or university of the students winning $500 scholarships included:

Brandon Giesler, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri State University

Bryce Giesler, Ste. Genevieve, Lindenwood University

Moladi Chikowore, Perryville, Mineral Area College

Alex Seibel, Perryville, Mineral Area College

Sierra Welch, Perryville, Mineral Area College