Mineral Area College hosted its annual Science Fair April 14. More than 100 students representing four local schools spent the day presenting their science projects to judges, friends, family, and the community.

The day culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing an overall Best of Fair winner along with first through third place and honorable mentions in five categories, Behavioral Science, Chemistry, Engineering/Math/Physics, Natural Science, and Product Testing.

The MAC Science Department congratulated the following winners:

Best in Fair

Luke Maloney

6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Chemistry

Behavioral Science

First Place

Sophia Beck , 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Second Place

Paige Carron , 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Third Place

Sofia Harrison and Ava Owen, 6th Grade, North County Intermediate

Honorable Mention

August Brockland, 8th Grade, Farmington Middle School

Brandt Marler, 7th Grade, Farmington Middle School

Hailey May and Khloe DeClue, 6th Grade, North County Intermediate

Chemistry

First Place

Luke Maloney, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Second Place

Reese Busenbark and Paisley Busenbark, 7th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Third Place

Camilla Northam, 7th Grade, Farmington Middle School

Honorable Mention

Jada Braswell, 8th Grade, North County Middle

Chloe Runk, 7th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Engineering/Math/Physics

First Place

Harrison Jaycox, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Second Place

Audrey Abt, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Third Place

Ava Cartee, 7th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Honorable Mention

Noah Chapman, 5th Grade, St. Paul Lutheran

Samantha Figueroa, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Marshal Gilespie, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Lola Parker, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Natural Science

First Place

Kayelyn Redecker, 6th Grade, St. Paul Lutheran

Second Place

Mazie Bach, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Third Place

Alexis Cassimatis and Clair Carron, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Honorable Mention

Amelia Tindall and Sophia McMann, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Product Testing

First Place

Kenzie Hoffmeister and Holland Meador, 6th Grade, North County Intermediate

Second Place

Layton Massey, 7th Grade, Farmington Middle School

Third Place

Beau Garrett, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Honorable Mention

Bryson Gollaher, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic

Chet Mathes, 6th Grade, Lincoln Intermediate

Anderson Burd, 6th Grade, Lincoln Intermediate

The Science Fair is an annual event hosted each spring at Mineral Area College for middle school and high school students. For more information or to participate, contact coordinators Jodi Harden, jharden@MineralArea.edu, or Danielle Mueller, dmueller@MineralArea.edu.