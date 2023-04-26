Mineral Area College hosted its annual Science Fair April 14. More than 100 students representing four local schools spent the day presenting their science projects to judges, friends, family, and the community.
The day culminated in an awards ceremony recognizing an overall Best of Fair winner along with first through third place and honorable mentions in five categories, Behavioral Science, Chemistry, Engineering/Math/Physics, Natural Science, and Product Testing.
The MAC Science Department congratulated the following winners:
Best in Fair
Luke Maloney
6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Chemistry
Behavioral Science
First Place
Sophia Beck , 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Second Place
Paige Carron , 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Third Place
Sofia Harrison and Ava Owen, 6th Grade, North County Intermediate
Honorable Mention
August Brockland, 8th Grade, Farmington Middle School
Brandt Marler, 7th Grade, Farmington Middle School
Hailey May and Khloe DeClue, 6th Grade, North County Intermediate
Chemistry
First Place
Luke Maloney, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Second Place
Reese Busenbark and Paisley Busenbark, 7th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Third Place
Camilla Northam, 7th Grade, Farmington Middle School
Honorable Mention
Jada Braswell, 8th Grade, North County Middle
Chloe Runk, 7th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Engineering/Math/Physics
First Place
Harrison Jaycox, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Second Place
Audrey Abt, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Third Place
Ava Cartee, 7th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Honorable Mention
Noah Chapman, 5th Grade, St. Paul Lutheran
Samantha Figueroa, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Marshal Gilespie, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Lola Parker, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Natural Science
First Place
Kayelyn Redecker, 6th Grade, St. Paul Lutheran
Second Place
Mazie Bach, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Third Place
Alexis Cassimatis and Clair Carron, 8th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Honorable Mention
Amelia Tindall and Sophia McMann, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Product Testing
First Place
Kenzie Hoffmeister and Holland Meador, 6th Grade, North County Intermediate
Second Place
Layton Massey, 7th Grade, Farmington Middle School
Third Place
Beau Garrett, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Honorable Mention
Bryson Gollaher, 6th Grade, St. Joseph Catholic
Chet Mathes, 6th Grade, Lincoln Intermediate
Anderson Burd, 6th Grade, Lincoln Intermediate
The Science Fair is an annual event hosted each spring at Mineral Area College for middle school and high school students. For more information or to participate, contact coordinators Jodi Harden, jharden@MineralArea.edu, or Danielle Mueller, dmueller@MineralArea.edu.