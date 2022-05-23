264 graduate from Farmington

Farmington High School presented diplomas to 264 members of the 2022 senior class at graduation exercises held Sunday afternoon at the Farmington Civic Center.

The ceremony began with the graduating seniors entering to the traditional processional piece, "Pomp and Circumstance," performed by the Farmington High School Band; followed by the presentation of colors by the school's Air Force Junior ROTC Honor Guard and the playing of the National Anthem, also performed by the band.

Student Council President Cassie Widdows gave the welcome and then recognized members of the graduating class who will be entering one of the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, followed by a standing ovation by the graduates, school administration and guests. Military veterans in attendance were also honored.

Mineral Area College's president, Dr. Joe Gilgour, recognized the seniors who had received their associate degree during commencement exercises held previously at the Park Hills-based community college.

They are Jaelyn Bardol, Garrett Bowyer, Demie Boyd, Campbell Blum, Kaylina Cantagi, Alex Compton, MacKenzie Cook, Chloe Crouch, Brianna Eaves, Logan Fuchs, Rachel Deidiker, Cadance Helm, Kate Howard, Breanna Mathes, MacKenzie McAllister, Sidnee Miller, Grace Mohan, Diep Phan, Kristina Ramos, Emily Reever, Abby Robbins, Rachel Rodgers, Evvie Rothlisberger, Courtney Swink, Gillian Tidwell, McKenna Wallace, Samantha Warren, Cassie Widdows and Madelynn Williams.

Senior Class President Alyssa Koppeis presented the senior challenge, followed by Taylor Matthiesen, Junior Class president, who gave the junior response.

After the A Cappella Choir performed the senior song, “For Good,” Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds introduced the featured speaker, Brandon McIntyre. McIntyre has taught history and social sciences at Farmington for approximately 20 years, along with coaching cross-country, track and scholar bowl. At the start of the speech, McIntyre held up a box.

“Your names will be added to this box,” he said. “This is a box of memories. This box was an empty box when I started 20 years ago.”

McIntyre said that there are three lessons he teaches in his classes, one lesson from history, one from sociology and one from psychology.

“History forces us to think about how we change over time,” he said. “Sociology asks us to consider our story as a part of the whole story. In psychology, the discussion is about what matters more — nature or nurture? We can’t do much about the genetic code, so we are going to talk nurture.”

To illustrate the psychology of nurturing, McIntyre listed several statements from other fathers at Farmington High School.

Following McIntyre's speech, Assistant Principal Roy Northern presented the Knight of the Year Award to graduating senior Cassie Widdows.

Principal LaMonds then recognized the Latin Honors students:

Summa Cum Laude: Ethan Anderson, Campbell Blum, Garrett Bowyer, Alex Compton, Rachel Deidiker, Brianna Eaves, Logan Fuchs, Kaylee Gerwitz, Kate Howard, Breanna Mathes, Emily Reever, Abby Robbins, Peyton Ryan, Alayna Sparr, Courtney Swink, Gillian Tidwell, McKennah Wallace, Samantha Warren, Cassandra Widdows, Madelyn Williams and Ari Woodson

Magna Cum Laude: Meagan Denkler, Jadyn Dennis, Allie Gowen, Trista Hampton, Alyssa Koppeis, Carter Murray, Ayla Schott, Parker Shinn, Alyssa Wilson

Cum Laude: Haylee Jade Curtis

Diplomas and A+ medals were presented to the graduates by Farmington Board of Education President Kurt Bauche and Vice President Jeff Lawson.

After the playing of the school song, LaMonds listed the accomplishments of the 2022 Farmington senior class: 23 conference championships; 10 district championships; won 64% of their varsity contests; 21 Academic All-State athletes and 53 Scholar athletes; three State WYSE finishes; 14 CNA Certificates; 10 entering the military; 59% of graduates earning college credit; 4,523 college credit hours earned; 27 degrees from Mineral Area College; four Bright Flight Scholars; 72 A+ Scholarships; $3.2 million in scholarship money earned; and 4,050 Community Service Hours completed.

Following the conferring of degrees by LaMonds, the graduates exited to the recessional, a rendition of The Stars and Stripes Forever.

Members of the Class of 2022 are Kali Rose Acosta, Skylie L. Adams, Cole A. Aders, Alejo Paul Aldaba, Zackary Keith Allen, Carolyn Ancona, Ethan Carter Anderson, Jordan Alexis Anderson, Caleb Scott Arant, Alexis Lynn Aubuchon, David Jackson Backues, Jeffrey Steven Baker, Chloe Nichole Ballard, Abigail Brooke Ballew, Colyer James Bannister, Jaelyn Nicole Bardol, Carter Lee Bates, Mason Beaver, Charles J Bequette, Nathan Ellis Bequette, Halen Lane Berghaus, Luke Berkerey, Jacob Steven Bishop, Bracey Michael Blanton, Campbell Layne Blum, Graci Cheyenne Blyze, Joseph Edward Boeckmann, Brock William Bollinger, Sophia Nichole Bond, Jonathan Kevin Doug Bouse, Garrett William Bowyer, Dayton Blaine Boyd, Demie Claire Boyd, Sydney Alexandra Boyer, Hollie Grace Loren Bryant, Abigail Marie Bullock, Zachary Michael Burch, Autumn Marie Burlbaw, Kate Busenbark, Kaylina Rene' Cantagi, Thomas Ray Canterberry, Gage Alexander Cantu, Morgan Carlyon, Bayleigh Renee Cates, Kaylee Autumn Marie Cawvey, Skylar Rain-Elizabeth Chadwick, Ethan Chaisson, Madison Paige Childs, Hunter Gregory Cole, Shyanne Coleman, Olivia Combs, Alexander Matthew Compton, Blake Cook, Brady Cook, Mackenzie Bernice Cook, Elayna Rose Copeland, Joie Lynn Crabdree, Alexander Eugene Crawford, Chloe Anne-Louise Crouch, Peyton Ann Crump, Haylee Jade Curtis, Makenna Evelyn Davis, Daniel Martin Day, Parker Randall Lee Dean, Caleb Landon Deason, Jacob Dow Deidiker, Matthew Russell Deidiker, Rachel Deidiker, Meagan Alexandria Denkler, Jadyn Marie Dennis, Caleb Ray Dilley, Tyler Edward Davis Dixon, Carissa Mariah Dollins, Logan Slade Donze, Carter Eugene Doss, Shane Michael Doty, Caleb Joseph Dougherty, Mason Craig Duncan, Lilly Shane Earley, Brianna Grace Eaves, Hailie Edwards, Whitney Danielle Eftink, Byron Cody English, Drew Joel Felker, Connor Owen Ferguson, Jeris Keith Files, Sabastian Scott Frederics, Logan James Fuchs, Garrett Owen Gann, Page Kathrine Garner, Emma Christine Gerstner, Kaylee Belle Gerwitz, Kylie Nicole Gibson, Allie Marlene Gowen, Justin Michael Gratton, Molly Jean Greif, Barbara Jean Grillo, Kaylee Marie Grogan, Luke David Gross, Mary Lee Hafner, Libby Claire Hahn, Chanceten Andrew Halbrook, Trista Neyce Hampton, Noah Hand, Christian Brent Haney, Mary Caroline Harness, Hannah Marie Hatfield, Alexander Keith Hatridge, Keely Danielle Hawkins, Lillian Bernice Hawthorn, Breanna Rose Helm, Cadance Drew Helm, Taylor Mariah Henson, Emmett Daniel Herbst, Makayla Hill, Ellie Kay Hinson, Brock Andrew Hoffman, Marissa Ann Holifield, Alyssa Cheyenne Howard, Kate Rene Howard, Eric Matthew Huff, Madison Jaylynn Huitt, Erika Rae Hull, Gavin Ryder Hunt, Madison Ann Isbell, Chloe Abigail Jacobs, Charles David Jent, Kelly Theresa Johnson, Jasalin Jones, Kelsey Ann Jones, Talon Paul Jones, Bryan Michael Kaiser, Alissa Marie Kaligian, Casarah Jane Karow, Gavin Wayne Keen, Margaret Renee Killian, Richard Anthony Kimbrel, Alexys Nikole Kinnard, Elizabeth Renae Kittrell, Clayton Ryan Komar, Alyssa Lynn Koppeis, Allen Jacob Krausch, Henry Krekeler, Emmalee Katherin Langston, Christopher James Lawson, Emily Irene Lawson, Jessica Faye Lawson, Eddie LePes, Marissa Marie Lindsay, Trinity Dae Littrell, Megan Lix, Oliana Patrice Long, Breanna Nicole Mathes, Haley Kay Matthiesen, Justin Tyler Mattingly, MacKenzie Kay McAllister, Grant Matthew McEntire, Andrea Renee McFall, Trey Lynn McKenney, Anna Belle Medaris, Jasmine Naomi Meder, Nathan Sayammin Meister, Jacob Alexander Merritt, Kayla Miller, Morgan Briar Miller, Sidnee Ellen Miller, Grace Quinn Mohan, Makenzie Nicole Monks, Aalyiah Marie Moore, Christian Samuel Moore, Ella Rose Moriarty, Marshall Wayne Murphy, Carter Ray Murray, Emma Jean Myers, Danny Christian Nelson, Samuel Louis Nelson, Kristopher Patrick Nichols, Jaden Thomas Oyler, Kai S Peck, Jarett Joseph Periman, Adaira Sage Perkins, Emma Elizabeth Persons, Alexander Joseph Potter, Madeline Marie Potter, Lillie Marie Prier, Christopher Jacob Pullen, Kristina Ramos, Landen Glenwood Reeder, Emily Marie Reever, Tyreese Donte Reyes, Gabriel Richards, Ta'Shon Mike'L Riney, Rafael Robayna, Abby Lynn Robbins, Christina M Robinson, Rachael Elizabeth Rodgers, Zachary Rodrigues, Evvie Berni Rothlisberger, Michael Jameson Ruble, Zebulin Malach Rutherford, Peyton Reese Ryan, Sydney Rae Sanchez, Brandt Russell Sarratt, Brenan Nicholas Schaper, Savannah Meadow Scheldberg, Maryuana Schoate, Ayla Laverne Schott, Emily Taylor Scott, Chase Lee Paul Shearin, Ashlin Tailor Sheets, Parker Christian Shinn, Gwyneth Ann Shipley, Logan Andrew Short, Blake Micheal Shurtliff, Peyton Ray Simily, Garrett Christopher Skaggs, Dallas Allen Smith, Jared Michael Smith, Selena Smith, Shawn Michael Smith, Curtis Jacob Spain, Alayna Flynn Sparr, Connor Steven Spiker, Peyton Leigh Stacy, Mason Stegall, Sydney Annette Sutton, Courtney Marie Swink, David Nathan Talley, Seth Ray Teems, Victoria Elizabeth Thomas, Zane Thomure, Gillian Rose Tidwell, Valentine Trentesaux, Chandler Myrtea VanTuyl, Arie Paul VanZee, Bradley Eugene Vaughn, Levi Veach, Matthew Tyler Wade, BreAnna Nichole Wadlow, Nathan Basham Waibl, McKennah Ann Wallace, Elijah Edward Wann, Colton Lane Ward, Francis M. Warren, Samantha Jane Warren, Haley Jean Watson, Dylan Matthew Weaver, Caleb Michael Weir, Isaiah Weisenbach, Daunivan Sherell Welch, Riley Kristopher Welch, Zackery Michael Weston, Kiersten Kaye Whitaker, Cassandra Sue Widdows, Lane Jeffrey Wigger, Isabelle Williams, Kathryn Elizabet Williams, Madelyn June Williams, Tyler Camden Williams, Lorelei Nicole Willmann, Alyssa Nichole Wilson, Justin David Woodland, Ari David Woodson, Ella Grace Wurst, Makiah Kelly Wyatt, and Alexander Logan Yon.

Summer Paige Nausley and Emma Sophia Weiss were memorialized as both would have been members of the Class of 2022.

