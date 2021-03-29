$3.5 million in bonds sold by NC

At a recent North County School Board meeting, members approved the sale of the $3,500,000 general obligation bond issue to its municipal bond underwriter, L.J. Hart & Company of St. Louis.
Board President Randy Hubbard said he was pleased with the approval, according to a press release shared at the meeting.
"We appreciate the strong vote of confidence we received from local patrons at the election and want to lock in reoffered yields that are highly favorable," Hubbard is quoted as saying.
These new money general obligation bonds were approved June 2 by about 77.67% of the voters, providing funds to prepay the Series 2019 Certificates, replace roofs, upgrade HVAC systems, install playground equipment, resurface the existing track and replace kitchen equipment.
The bond marketing process provided the first opportunity to invest to local financial institutions and according to Brad M. Wegman, vice president of L.J. Hart & Company, New Era Bank purchased $300,000 and First State Community Bank acquired $500,000 of the bonds. This strong local support was very helpful to the success of the financing, Wegman said, to which Superintendent Dr. Jeff Levy agreed.
“It is nice that our marketing procedures facilitated this local involvement while still receiving attractive reoffered yields that reflect the strongest municipal bond markets the last 60-plus years,” Levy said.
The board chose the negotiated sale of the bonds to capture current market conditions, to be certain local banks received an opportunity to purchase the bonds, and because the proposed reoffered yields were fair based upon current conditions in the municipal bond market. Levy said the district did compare proposed interest rates and reoffered yields with the national bond indexes and other Missouri issues with a similar rating quality sold at competitive and negotiated sales, to be certain the reoffered yields for the district’s bonds were favorable. “Based upon pricing of these other financings, and the national indexes for AA-rated general obligation bonds, our reoffered yields are fair based upon other negotiated and competitive sales for a similar quality level of bond issue,” Levy said.
The information shared by L. J. Hart & Company indicated the bonds are scheduled to mature on March 1, 2033 through March 1, 2035, with reoffered yields ranging from 0.72% to 0.78%. The district is selling the bonds at an interest rate of 5.00% with a reoffering premium to the March 1, 2026 call date in order to produce additional funds for the projects in the amount of $724,665. This reoffering premium is about $49,095 above the recent conservative projections of Aug. 20, 2021. The interest income from the bonds is exempt from federal and state of Missouri income taxes and the bonds were available in $5,000 denominations.
These bonds carry a "AA+" rating from S&P Global due to the district's participation in the State of Missouri Direct Deposit Program coordinated through the Missouri Health and Educational Facilities Authority.
The bonds do contain optional redemption (call) provisions on March 1, 2026, at no penalty that will facilitate the reduction of future interest expense in the event of prepayment or a future refunding to lower rates if market conditions make it economically feasible. The financing proceeds are expected to be available to the District by March 15, 2021, and will be promptly reinvested by the district to earn additional interest for use in the completion of the projects and to prepay the Series 2019 Certificates on March 16, 2021. The legal documents to complete the issuance of the bonds were prepared by Lori Lea Shelley, Esq., of Lathrop GPM in its role as bond counsel for the district.