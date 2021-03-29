$3.5 million in bonds sold by NC

The bonds do contain optional redemption (call) provisions on March 1, 2026, at no penalty that will facilitate the reduction of future interest expense in the event of prepayment or a future refunding to lower rates if market conditions make it economically feasible. The financing proceeds are expected to be available to the District by March 15, 2021, and will be promptly reinvested by the district to earn additional interest for use in the completion of the projects and to prepay the Series 2019 Certificates on March 16, 2021. The legal documents to complete the issuance of the bonds were prepared by Lori Lea Shelley, Esq., of Lathrop GPM in its role as bond counsel for the district.