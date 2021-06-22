4-H Youth and Technology

“Coding helps kids learn how to problem solve and think critically,” said Kayce Amsden, the 4-H Youth Program associate for the University of Missouri Extension in St. Francois County.

Amsden leads a virtual 4-H club that includes kids ages 10 to 14 from across the state. The group calls themselves the 4-H G.O.A.T Coders (Greatest Of All Time). They meet twice a month to work on block coding projects and to plan the summer camps they will be delivering this summer.

The G.O.A.T coders will be teaching four “G.O.A.T. Tech Camps” around the Mineral Area this summer. The camps are funded by a Google grant that Amsden received. At camp kids will learn how to code Spheros and Microbits with block coding. Each participant will be able to take home the Microbit that they have programmed. Amsden said the best part about coding is that the “kids get to see their work come to life."

Watching his computer work come to life through a robot is also Dulaj Daratna’s favorite part of coding.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}