4-H Youth and Technology

“Coding helps kids learn how to problem solve and think critically,” said Kayce Amsden, the 4-H Youth Program associate for the University of Missouri Extension in St. Francois County.
Amsden leads a virtual 4-H club that includes kids ages 10 to 14 from across the state. The group calls themselves the 4-H G.O.A.T Coders (Greatest Of All Time). They meet twice a month to work on block coding projects and to plan the summer camps they will be delivering this summer.
The G.O.A.T coders will be teaching four “G.O.A.T. Tech Camps” around the Mineral Area this summer. The camps are funded by a Google grant that Amsden received. At camp kids will learn how to code Spheros and Microbits with block coding. Each participant will be able to take home the Microbit that they have programmed. Amsden said the best part about coding is that the “kids get to see their work come to life."
Watching his computer work come to life through a robot is also Dulaj Daratna’s favorite part of coding.
Daratna is part of Farmington’s Lab:Revolution 4-H Club. The club meets at The Factory in downtown Farmington to learn about coding, build robots, and work on a variety of S.T.E.M. projects. Daratna has took his coding skills to the world level in 2019 when he competed at the VEX IQ World Competitions in Louisville, Kentucky. Daratna and his team placed second overall in their division.
“Coding helps kids develop problem-solving skills and opens lots of doors for job opportunities,” said Amsden.
It is one of her favorite things to teach about because it allows youth to look at technology in a new light. Coding can help youth learn how to make technology and computers work for them, making them more technologically literate. Being literate in technology can help students make safer decisions online because they have a better understanding of how programs function and how to use them.
Participating in a 4-H tech program such as the Lab:Revolution 4-H Club, the 4-H G.O.A.T. Coders, or a G.O.A.T. Tech Camp, can help kids learn about some of the amazing things they can do with computers and technology.
If you are interested in learning more about these 4-H programs, call the St. Francois County Extension Office at 573-756-4539.