A full week of events to celebrate 100

The first ever classes held at Mineral Area College, formerly known as Flat River Junior College, were on Sept. 5, 1922. To celebrate 100 years, there will be a week of activities for students, staff, and the community.

The celebration week ends on Sept. 10 with the Centennial Celebration, a full day of sports, food, and entertainment.

The week of events began at the Desloge Labor Day Picnic, particularly at the parade.

This year’s theme for the picnic celebrated the centennial anniversary of Mineral Area College, and carried over to the parade on Monday where some familiar Flat River Junior College and Mineral Area College were seen. MAC Professor/Music Department Coordinator Dr. Kevin White served as the grand marshal for the parade while students, staff members, and Kirby the Cardinal walked along the parade route.

On Sept. 6, MAC celebrated with a birthday party starting at 11 a.m. at the Arts and Sciences Concourse.

Students, staff, and community members were welcomed to stop by the concourse as official resolutions will be unveiled to honor MAC’s 100th anniversary. Mineral Area College has been working both on a state-level and federal-level on the resolutions, with assistance from U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, State Rep. Mike Henderson, State Rep. Dale Wright, and State Senator Elaine Gannon.

On Sept. 7, there will be two events starting with “Club Day” for students to get involved at MAC from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Club day is an annual event at the beginning of the fall semester to encourage students to get involved on campus. A few of the more active clubs on campus include the Art Club, Cardinal Congregation, and Student Government Association. A full list of clubs available can be found on the MAC website.

Later in the day, at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. the Mineral Area college soccer teams will be taking on the State Fair Community College on the first ever on-campus soccer game on the new field, located across from Student Lot A. The volleyball team also plays that evening, taking on Jefferson College at 6:30 pm in the Bob Sechrest Field House. To celebrate the first year of the new field at MAC and the centennial, MAC teams will be wearing throwback jerseys when playing at home this season. A ribbon cutting celebration for the new soccer field will be at 4:30 p.m.

The following day, Sept. 8, is the 100th anniversary aerial photo at 2 p.m. on Cardinal Field. This event is open to students, staff, and community members as a giant 100 is created by those participating. Those interested in participating will meet at the new soccer field, and the college recommends wearing red if interested in participating.

Sept. 9 is the Friday-Fuel Up for students and staff and Friday Night Lights at Central High School. From 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the Arts and Sciences Concourse, students and staff are welcome to a free breakfast, courtesy of the college to celebrate the anniversary.

At 7 p.m. at Central High School, a special presentation will happen at the football game versus Potosi to recognize Central. MAC will be presenting Central a banner to display on the school’s campus to recognize the history of the Flat River School District in its assistance in and its role in establishing Flat River Junior College. The first classes were held in the Flat River High School in various places in the school through the first year, including the auditorium, high school classrooms, and the domestic science basement. It was not until the following fall when the Flat River Junior College wing of Flat River High School was ready for the full term of occupancy, and stayed there for more than 40 years.

The biggest celebration of them all is the Centennial Celebration set for Sept. 10.

Beginning at noon is the Third Annual Motors for MAC, sponsored by Froggy 96. All proceeds from the event will go toward scholarships to help local students attend Mineral Area College. Registration starts at 11 a.m., while the event runs from noon to 4 p.m. with judging at 3 p.m. in the first faculty lot.

Also at noon is the start of soccer for the day. There are games at noon and 2 p.m., featuring the MAC women vs. Central Methodist University JV women’s and men’s soccer teams against the MAC men vs. Jefferson College. Like the game earlier in the week, the teams will be wearing throwback jerseys to celebrate the college’s centennial and there is no cost to attend the two games. The baseball team will also be in action that day at noon on Hal Loughary field in a matchup with St. Louis Community College.

Food trucks will be available at 2:30 p.m. at Student Lot A. Guests can expect to see, including Checo’s, Amy’s Goodies, The Rolling Dumplin Pot, Red’s Street Food, Sauced & Loaded Wings, Holy Grounds Coffee, Charlie’s Smokehouse BBQ, and Nana & Papa’s Kettle Corn and more.

Throughout the day, there will be a bounce house, and a tie-dye T-shirt station where kids can create their own shirts.

At noon, live music begins at the music stage on Student Lot A with Bobby Spain playing acoustic country music from noon to 3 p.m. during the car show. Mountain Mischief takes over at 3 p.m. and will go until 5 p.m. GTO will take the stage from 6 to 8 p.m.

The fireworks show begins at 8:30 p.m., and will be shot off between Student Lot A and US 67. Student Lot A will be used for seating, and MAC recommends bringing lawn chairs to sit on. Seating will be best in Student Lot A near the stage where the Mineral Area Kicks Band, under the direction of Dan Schunks, will be performing during the duration of the fireworks show.