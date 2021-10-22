A knack for poetry, photography; Hamm helps others with workshops at MAC Saturday

Hamm won the Stanley Hanks Memorial Poetry Prize several years ago and has had some of his poetry selected for numerous anthologies including the New Poetry from the Midwestern series. In addition, he has been nominated for both the Pushcart Prize and The Best of the Net award many times during the last 10 years. In 2019, he had a poem that was selected to be included in the World Scholar’s Cup curriculum. About 50,000 students worldwide studied the poem, and the WSC flew Hamm to Manila to discuss his poetry with students during one of their rounds of competition.

In addition to his poetry, has written a variety of works including three full-length books titled "Lessons in Ruin," "American Ephemeral" and "The Inheritance." He has also published two chapter books, and he’s had work regularly included in literary journals and magazines. He tries to stay active in the “live reading scene.”

His interest in photography came later when he realized he wanted to write about the Midwest. So, he started taking photographs so he could write better descriptions.

“Eventually I got interested in making the pictures better and more interesting as well,” he said.

Hamm said he’s inspired by “old things, broken things, gritty things.”