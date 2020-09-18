'A smile that lit up the room;' teachers remember Ethan Bryan

“I believe every teacher’s greatest fear is an empty desk and the heartache that comes with it.”
West County High School teacher Kristen Williams posted these profound words on social media.
She was referring to West County sophomore Ethan Bryan, whose desk was empty Thursday.
Sixteen-year-old Bryan was killed in a car accident Wednesday evening. He and friend Tycen Price were heading home from baseball practice.
Williams said Thursday was easily the “hardest day of my teaching career so far.”
She said the West County School District lost a bright light Wednesday.
Williams explained how WCHS Counselor Andrea Simily sent out a video on Monday about showing up for events and being there for classmates. After watching the video during Bulldog Time – the last 20 minutes of the school day – Williams’ seventh-hour students expressed how they felt there was a divide between the athletic students and the music students.
Bryan was a member of both. Williams said he was the bridge between the two groups.
“He was a friend to all,” she said. “He was kind and respectful. He was funny. He was the kind of kid that you wished you had a whole room full of.”
She said he will be greatly missed and always remembered.
Williams’ students made cards for Bryan’s parents, Jackie, a teacher, and Dan, who is the Desloge city administrator. The students placed them on Bryan’s desk – two piles full of memories, stories, prayers and condolences.
“Two piles of proof that his life made a difference and an impact on those around him,” she said. “Two piles that I pray will bring comfort to his loved ones in the days to come.”
Choir teacher Ryan Hassell said Bryan had a smile that lit up the room, and he never once saw the student in a bad mood.
“He was always happy and smiling,” Hassell said.
However, occasionally behind that innocent smile was a hint of mischief.
When Bryan transferred to West County in middle school, Hassell said he did not think his new student knew that Hassell had been in choir in high school with Bryan’s aunt or that his grandmother played piano for Hassell’s high school choir or that he knew his parents.
“He was being a typical eighth-grade boy one day and I told him that I was going to call his mom Jackie and if that didn’t work, I would call Aunt Heather and as a last resort, I would call Grandma Shirley,” said Hassell, “and Ethan smiled really big.”
Hassell concluded by saying Bryan was a “joy to have in choir. He has left a hole in the West County Choir family that can never be filled. We will miss him deeply.”
Principal Levi Rawson said Bryan was a “very respectable young man and an excellent student and person.”
He said Bryan always had a smile on his face and was always willing to do anything asked of him and give his best at it.
“Ethan will truly be missed,” he said. “The West County family lost a wonderful person and his family is in my thoughts and prayers.”
Middle school teacher and coach John Barnett had Bryan in his seventh- and eighth-grade social studies classes and on his basketball team.
“I’ll always remember him for being selfless and always smiling,” said Barnett.
He said Bryan was a special kid. From day one when he started attending West County, he immediately became a Bulldog.
“His love and passion for others is something that all adults and students need to emulate,” said Barnett. “He will be missed beyond measure. It will be up to us to keep his legacy going.”
Teacher Pam Clifton and Barnett co-sponsor History Club in which Bryan was a member in middle school. They took many trips together to explore local history.
Clifton said Bryan was always extremely polite and often offered to assist with carrying supplies or simple gestures like holding the door as the group entered different places.
“Each time I will think of Ethan,” she said, “I will always remember how his whole face lit up with his mega-watt smile, his contagious laugh, and how kind and considerate he was.”
She said his sudden death has left a deep wound in the West County community.
“We will never forget his many contributions to our school family,” said Clifton, “and how he truly cared for others. He will be deeply missed.”
Chris Stroup coached with Barnett when Bryan was on their team and also in National Junior Honor Society.
“Even when things weren’t all that great, he still smiled,” said Stroup. “He always referred to me as ‘Coach Stroup’ even when I wasn’t his coach. He was always polite and respectful.”
Stroup’s wife Beth remembered Bryan as an extremely respectful young man because he always referred to her as “ma’am.”
During the beginning weeks of basketball practice, Stroup said he could never remember Bryan’s first name but knew it started with an E.
“I would go through every boy’s ‘E’ name that I could think of,” said Stroup. “It kind of became a running joke. Finally, one day I couldn’t come up with a name at all so I just hollered, ‘Hey, Elsa!’”
From that day Bryan’s new name stuck.
“‘Elsa’ was an all-around terrific young man and always had a smile,” said Stroup. “He was smart, funny, an athlete, vocalist and leader. Most importantly, he was genuinely kind and touched many lives.”
TERRE DU LAC - Ethan Bryan, 16, of Terre du Lac, passed away September 16, 2020. He was born June 24, 2004, in Crystal City, to Daniel and Jac…
Staff members Julie Hall and Dee Gidden said Bryan went through the breakfast line “with a smile on his face every day.”
Hall said, “You could tell this young man was raised right.” She added that if people did not know this young man then she was sorry because “they missed out big time!”
Melissa Gidden, another staff member, said her daughter Shayla was good friends with Bryan. They had classes and choir together and always attended each other’s birthday parties.
“They were always there for each other,” she said, “and every time I saw him, he always had a beautiful smile on his face. He was so pleasant. I thought a lot of Ethan."
High school teacher Barb Steel had only had Bryan in class for about three weeks but said his smile “will always be one to remember. He always smiled! He was pleasant and studious.”
Middle school teacher John Hartley did not have Bryan in class but made a strong connection with him almost instantly.
“He heard I loved to tell and hear a good story so he pulled me to the side one day and began telling me a story about his dad and him while they were hunting.”
The story was about when Bryan was 13 and went on his first hunt with his dad and they encountered a group of feral hogs. When their rifle jammed, they both took off running in hopes of finding a tree stand for their safety. They safely escaped with a very interesting story to share. Their memorable story even made it into the pages of Missouri Conservationist magazine.
“From that moment on, we were linked and he always made sure to come talk to me anytime he saw me,” said Hartley. “He was a great kid that always had a smile.”
He said, “Even though we’re sad he’s not with us, he is in perfect peace in Heaven and we have the assurance we can see him again.”
Chris LaBruyere had Bryan in class and coached him in basketball.
“Ethan was a bright kid, hard worker in class and on the floor,” he said. “I will always respect him for how he never stopped working hard each day at practice even though he did not receive a great deal of playing time on game nights.”
Nikki Simily, a middle school staff member and whose daughter was friends with Bryan, said she will miss his smile because “that smile could brighten a room and I never saw him without one.”
John Simily, teacher and athletic director, said Bryan was one of the happiest, respectful and most polite kids he has ever met or coached.
“He worked hard at baseball to improve himself into a very good player,” said John. “He loved the game, his teammates, and his school so much.
John said Bryan took great pride in being a Bulldog and was proud to be part of the district family.
“Great memories last a lifetime and he made so many with so many people,” he said. “I’ll never forget his smile and the love he shared with everyone around him.”
Bob Simily has had Bryan as a student or athlete for the past three years.
“I will remember Ethan for his smile and joy for life he seemed to bring with him every day no matter what the task was,” he said.
Bob said Bryan had a passion for baseball that will leave a lasting impression on his teammates and him.
“He was having a great fall season and was so excited about his success,” he said. “After the game Tuesday evening, I was talking with the team and commented on how well Ethan had been swinging the bat.”
He said later he talked with Bryan’s mom and that was the first thing she mentioned to him.
“Jackie told me Ethan came to her following the game and didn’t say anything about his performance, the team performance, or the outcome but was so excited about the kind words I shared about him with the team,” said Bob. “As a teacher or coach, sometimes you can forget the impact of just one positive comment on a kid.”
He said this is something that will always stay with him the rest of his professional career.
Bob said on Wednesday evening after practice he asked if anyone needed to stay to get in extra work. He had a few players who wanted to throw in the bullpen. The team’s catchers all volunteered to stay and catch. Bryan said he wanted to catch and throw.
He and his teammate were the last two players to finish and the last to leave practice Wednesday evening.
Walking toward the gate to leave the field, Bob asked Bryan how he threw.
He replied, “Good, Coach!”
Bob said he replied, “That’s great! Proud of you guys for sticking around and putting extra work in.”
His response was, “Thanks, Coach! I’ll see you tomorrow!”
Bob said he has spent the last day thinking about Bryan.
“I realize how much of an impact he has made on me, his teammates, friends and my colleagues,” he said. “The outpouring of love that has been shown by the students, staff and faculty of West County has been remarkable.”
He said Bryan was taken away much too young but the amazing impact he has made on the West County community will last forever.
“It has been an honor to be Ethan’s high school baseball coach.”
Tiffany Bungenstock, middle and high school teacher, said Bryan was a member of FCCLA and in her Family and Consumer Science classes.
Bryan’s smile and being one of those students who was the true definition of a great student are what she will most remember about him. She recalled a middle school FCCLA leadership conference trip in which Bryan attended at Osage Beach. She said Bryan and that group of students enjoyed making memories together and meeting new friends from other Missouri schools. From leadership workshops to cannon balls in the indoor pool, she said the group had a great time.
Middle school teacher Leah Mills had Bryan for seventh- and eighth-grade science classes. She said she will most remember Bryan for his smile, sense of humor, genuine educational abilities and showing respect toward adults.
“He is irreplaceable in our school and in our lives,” said Mills.
Staff member Laura Richardson said she will also miss his special smile. “He was just a good, sweet kid.”
Andrea Simily said she had the pleasure of being Bryan’s counselor twice, first at his North County elementary school and most recently as his high school counselor at West County.
She described him as “the type of student that you wish your school could be filled with because he was kind, an amazing friend and always put others’ needs before his own.”
Andrea said she didn’t think she had ever seen Bryan without a smile.
“Ethan was a huge part of our West County family and there will forever be a piece of our purple heart missing,” she said. “We will never forget this special young man and the impact that he made on our lives.”
Middle school teacher Maria Sansoucie said Bryan was a true leader in and out of class. She said Bryan was talented on the baseball field and in the classroom but also had great musical talent. He also took the time to talk baseball with her son Noah and often inquired about her son when Bryan was in her eighth-grade English class.
“When Noah and Ethan played summer ball against each other, Ethan always went out of his way to talk to Noah on the field,” she said. “He was just one of those kids who was friends with everyone.”
Teacher and coach CJ Wright said Bryan was “well above his age in his actions” because he always had the most respectful words to say.
Bryan played baseball for Wright’s younger brother’s summer team for several years. Wright was around that group of boys a lot. They often teased each other and joked around. Bryan, however, could always separate their outside-of-school relationship from their professional one.
“Ethan always respected my position at school and would make it a point to call me Coach Wright,” he said. “He could have easily got by with following the other guys but he always went the respectful route.”
He said the thing he will remember the most is each time he passed Bryan in the hallway he always asked how Wright’s day was going.
“I believe he truly cared how it was going,” said Wright. “It wasn’t just something to say. I will miss that connection with him!”
James Abel, teacher at coach, introduced himself in seventh-grade by looking Abel in the eye, shaking his hand and saying, “Hi, Coach Abel. I am Ethan Bryan.”
That was the start of Abel and Bryan’s first conversation.
Abel said Bryan went out of his way to make others feel welcome. He was kind-hearted, never complained and was always positive.
“Ethan had this great ability to connect with people,” said Abel. “He was the type of person that you could find something that both you and him had in common and he would use that connection to build a relationship.”
He also pushed himself to be better than he was the day before, and he often expressed his love for his family.
“Ethan was the type of person most parents pray their children grow up to be like,” said Abel. “He was the perfect family member, friend, student, role model and teammate.”
He said, “What I will always remember about Ethan is his smile and his ability to bring out the best in everyone around him.”
Staff member Jeff Roever said the leadoff batter for the Sept. 14 game at Valley of Caledonia was Caden Merrill who tipped a foul ball that went to the backstop.
Roever looked to his right and saw the Bulldogs’ player #9 batter on deck was Bryan, who quickly dropped his bat and immediately retrieved the ball. As Roever reached into his pouch and tossed another ball to the Vikings pitcher, Bryan gently threw the ball to Roever with a big smile on his face. Roever’s response was, “Good hustle! Thank you, sir!”
The words were the last Roever got to say to Bryan.
Several times throughout the game, as in so many times before, Bryan hustled to retrieve a foul or passed ball on a wild pitch while waiting on deck for his turn at bat.
“And, as always, he carried that great, big smile,” said Roever. “I said thanks or nodded my head in recognition of his efforts and he would keep on hustling with that boyish charm and handsome smile.”
Roever said Bryan was “a kind soul and that disposition was on continual display.”
He was a good teammate and competitor. He respected the game, his coaches, the officials and even his opponents. It showed by the way he played the game.
“Even though Ethan’s life was seemingly short by our human standards, he made a big impact on those around him,” said Roever. “Ethan put effort into being one of the good guys.”
May Roever’s last words for Bryan resonate with his friends and family as they experience a brokenness like they have never before felt: “Good job, you played the game well, you lived well. Good hustle! Thank you, sir!”
Bryan's visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge 6-10 p.m. Saturday. The visitation will resume Sunday at West County Bulldogs Baseball Field at noon until service time at 2 p.m. Pastor Ryan Retzor will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bonne Terre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be directed to First State Community Bank for the Ethan Bryan Memorial Scholarship Fund. Face masks are required before entering C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home during Saturday visitation. They recommend you wear a face mask during Sunday's outside visitation and service.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
