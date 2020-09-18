'A smile that lit up the room;' teachers remember Ethan Bryan

She described him as “the type of student that you wish your school could be filled with because he was kind, an amazing friend and always put others’ needs before his own.”

Andrea said she didn’t think she had ever seen Bryan without a smile.

“Ethan was a huge part of our West County family and there will forever be a piece of our purple heart missing,” she said. “We will never forget this special young man and the impact that he made on our lives.”

Middle school teacher Maria Sansoucie said Bryan was a true leader in and out of class. She said Bryan was talented on the baseball field and in the classroom but also had great musical talent. He also took the time to talk baseball with her son Noah and often inquired about her son when Bryan was in her eighth-grade English class.

“When Noah and Ethan played summer ball against each other, Ethan always went out of his way to talk to Noah on the field,” she said. “He was just one of those kids who was friends with everyone.”

Teacher and coach CJ Wright said Bryan was “well above his age in his actions” because he always had the most respectful words to say.