Six Missouri high schools won top spots and $15,000 in donations during the AAA Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) High School Showdown 2022, including West County R-4's.

High school students and their surrounding communities won by pledging to drive without cell phone distraction, to speak up for others to do the same, and to always wear a seatbelt.

The traffic safety education contest was sponsored by AAA Missouri, the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety (MCRS), and the Casey Feldman Foundation to educate drivers on the dangers of cell phone-use while driving. In Missouri, between 2012 and 2021, there have been 197,564 distracted driving-related crashes that killed 801 people, according to MCRS data.

The AAA Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown 2022 winners were:

Class 1 – Bucklin R-2 High School – $1,500

Class 2 – Marceline High School – $2,000

Class 3 – West St. Francois County R-4 High School – $2,500

Class 4 – Mt. Vernon High School – $2,500

Class 5 – Sikeston High School – $3,000

Class 6 – Jackson High School – $4,000

How the New Traffic Safety Program & Contest Worked

The 2022 BUPD High School Showdown, which featured 70 participating schools across the state, provided high school instructors with a 33-minute distracted driving educational video and additional teaching resources. The video highlights the dangers of distracted driving and provides teen drivers with tools to limit distractions and effective ways to speak up for others to drive without cell phone-distraction as passengers.

Schools were assigned contest brackets based on their total enrollment for grades 9-12. The winners were determined by the top school in each bracket with the most safe- driving pledges submitted from students, family, friends, and faculty during the contest period. In total, the Showdown generated more than 15,500 safe driving pledges from communities across Missouri.

“Cell phone use while driving has become an epidemic that reaches every corner of the state and negatively impacts anyone who uses Missouri roadways,” said AAA Missouri Vice President of Public Affairs and Government Relations Angie Nelson. “The overwhelming response to the BUPD High School Showdown shows that both teens and adults recognize the deadly consequences of distracted driving and want to be a part of the solution.”

This was second consecutive year AAA Missouri hosted the AAA BUPD High School Showdown, which first launched in 2021. Cash prizes, provided by AAA Missouri, were funded, in part, through a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association and General Motors. Donations will help fund winning schools’ Project Prom, Project Graduation, or other safety-focused programs.

Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown Pledge

Each participant signed a virtual pledge to commit to the following:

• Yes, I will drive without viewing or sending text or video messages; browsing the internet or social media of any kind.

• Yes, as a passenger, I will share the responsibility for arriving safely with my driver, speak up when I feel unsafe and offer help so my driver does not drive distracted.

• Yes, I will buckle up every time I am in a vehicle and ask others to do the same.

The BUPD High School Showdown contest, which ran through December 31st, kicked off on October 21st in conjunction with MoDOT’s 2022 Buckle Up Phone Down Day campaign.