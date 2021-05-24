Academic report for athletes and summer school discussed

Rocky Creek Ranch will be in session from May 25 to July 29.

There will be no restrictions and no mask mandates in classes or on the buses during the summer, Coffman said.

“That's something that we're seeing across the conference,” he continued. “You may have heard some schools are dropping mask mandates now and we had talked about that as administrative team. Our fear is that we're so close to graduation. We would hate to drop a mask mandate and then have several people quarantine for that graduation.”

Coffman also told the board that summer school numbers are important to the district as it adds to the overall average daily attendance (ADA) numbers, which factors into funding.

“Given that we are in a declining enrollment period, every ADA we can pick up is important,” he said in his report.

The district's numbers are scheduled to be reduced by 37.8 students next year, he added.

Initial enrollment numbers for next year point to a continued decline. At screenings, the district saw just 39 kindergartners and 18 preschoolers in contrast to a senior class of 69. They are hoping they have more show up at registration.