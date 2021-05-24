Academic report for athletes and summer school discussed

The West County Board of Education recently met and heard the academic report for the athletic teams and an update on summer school, as well as recognized various students.
Bobby Simily presented the athletics reports to the board.
Out of 80 student-athletes, 59 of them received Academic All-Conference honors, which requires a GPA of 9.0 or above.
Five volleyball players, four cross country runners, and two baseball players received Academic All-State honors.
Several of the programs also received awards from the Missouri State High School Activities Association for scholastic achievement, including: cross county 10.33, golf 10.46, volleyball 10.13, track and field 9.95, girls basketball 9.93, cheerleading 9.83, softball 9.55, and boys basketball 9.03.
All the programs averaged a 9.48.
“Our student athletes seem to be performing pretty well in the classroom,” Simily said.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman gave the board an update on summer school and the board approved the dates.
For K-12, the dates will be May 25 to June 18. There will also be a virtual option for high school, which will run from June 1-30.
Upward Bound will run June 8 through July 12.
Rocky Creek Ranch will be in session from May 25 to July 29.
There will be no restrictions and no mask mandates in classes or on the buses during the summer, Coffman said.
“That's something that we're seeing across the conference,” he continued. “You may have heard some schools are dropping mask mandates now and we had talked about that as administrative team. Our fear is that we're so close to graduation. We would hate to drop a mask mandate and then have several people quarantine for that graduation.”
Coffman also told the board that summer school numbers are important to the district as it adds to the overall average daily attendance (ADA) numbers, which factors into funding.
“Given that we are in a declining enrollment period, every ADA we can pick up is important,” he said in his report.
The district's numbers are scheduled to be reduced by 37.8 students next year, he added.
Initial enrollment numbers for next year point to a continued decline. At screenings, the district saw just 39 kindergartners and 18 preschoolers in contrast to a senior class of 69. They are hoping they have more show up at registration.
“The trend is not good,” he said. “We're trying our best to get information out to make sure that we can account for everybody and make sure everyone knows about our screenings.”
The board also recognized dozens of students during the meeting.
Although they couldn’t attend the meeting, Scholar Bowl participants Megan Perkins and Braden Skaggs were recognized for earning all-district and all-conference honors, and Sydney Cash earned all-district honors.
Macey Bone was recognized for her work as an elected officer with Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.
The middle school boys basketball and baseball teams were also recognized.
The eighth grade boys basketball team won both the conference title and conference tournament title for the first time since the 1983-84 season.
Members of the team are Zachariah Barlow, Bradey Buhrmester, Jaxon Campbell, Hudsen Dunlap, Benjamin Faulkner, Kenneth Godat, Levi Hale, Ty Barlow, Ethan Hawkins, Bryce Martin, Nolan Rawson, Noah Sansoucie, and Julian Thebeau.
The baseball team finished 11-0 and won both the conference regular season title and the tournament title, which has only been done one other time.
Members of the team are Ryder Barbee, Bradey Buhrmester, Jaxon Campbell, Hudsen Dunlap, Benjamin Faulkner, Levi Hale, Ty Barlow, Ryan Hull, Kyle Ashley, Bryce Martin, Michael McLane, Hunter Minton, Nolan Rawson, Prestyn Robinson, Noah Sansoucie, Kingston Scherffius, and Julian Thebeau.
The elementary school Science Fair winners were also recognized.
The board also recognized the transportation department for receiving a 100% on inspections.
In other business, the board:
- Approved about $150,000 in bids for capital improvement projects to be completed this summer. Those projects/expenses include a sidewalk at the middle school, a new digital district communication system, the Frankclay electrical project, a new HVAC system over the high school cafeteria, a new sound system for the high school gym and fields, and a fencing project at the elementary school.
- Approved a continuation of MSHAA Affiliate Membership for the middle school.
- Approved lunch prices, which will remain the same.
- Approved elementary class sections.
