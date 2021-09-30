 Skip to main content
AHA honors some local teachers, schools
AHA honors some local teachers, schools

American Heart Association

American Heart Association Logo

The American Heart Association’s school-based program, American Heart Challenge, recently recognized top volunteers, schools, and school districts in Missouri for their support of the American Heart and Kids Heart Challenge programs during the 2020-21 school year with the second annual Missouri Hearties Awards.

This year’s recipients, which included local districts and personnel, are as follows:

Top Five American Heart Challenge Schools: Hillsboro Intermediate School - Grade 5-6; Farmington High School; North County High School; St. Dominic High School – O’Fallon; and Troy South Middle School.

Loyalty Award: Christie Jones of Central West Elementary in Park Hills.

School of the Year: Andrea Huff of Central Elementary in Park Hills; and Bruce Valleroy/Diane Unteriener of St. Vincent's in Perryville.

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, offers a service-learning in-school fundraising program that prepares students for success by offering leadership development opportunities, community service hours and a college application booster in addition to supporting their physical and emotional well-being.

