AHA honors some local teachers, schools

The American Heart Association’s school-based program, American Heart Challenge, recently recognized top volunteers, schools, and school districts in Missouri for their support of the American Heart and Kids Heart Challenge programs during the 2020-21 school year with the second annual Missouri Hearties Awards.
This year’s recipients, which included local districts and personnel, are as follows:
Top Five American Heart Challenge Schools: Hillsboro Intermediate School - Grade 5-6; Farmington High School; North County High School; St. Dominic High School – O’Fallon; and Troy South Middle School.
Loyalty Award: Christie Jones of Central West Elementary in Park Hills.
School of the Year: Andrea Huff of Central Elementary in Park Hills; and Bruce Valleroy/Diane Unteriener of St. Vincent's in Perryville.
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, offers a service-learning in-school fundraising program that prepares students for success by offering leadership development opportunities, community service hours and a college application booster in addition to supporting their physical and emotional well-being.