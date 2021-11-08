Another 2+2, this time with MU

To help meet the country’s growing demand for veterinary technicians, Jefferson College has partnered with the University of Missouri to create a new transfer agreement for veterinary technology students.

The 2+2 agreement allows undergraduate students who earn a two-year associate degree in veterinary technology at Jefferson College to be automatically admitted as juniors at MU to pursue a newly-created bachelor’s degree in veterinary technology, which can expand their future employment opportunities and improve their upward mobility.

“Missouri is an agriculture state, and we are proud of the support we have received from state legislators and the Missouri Farm Bureau,” said Dena McCaffrey, president of Jefferson College. “This is an example of public universities in Missouri supporting education that encourages workforce development opportunities in a growing field.”

“Demand for veterinary technicians has grown in recent years, and we are proud to provide new educational opportunities that can keep vet techs engaged and remaining in the profession long term,” said Cindy Cravens, director of the Bachelor of Science in Veterinary Technology (BSVT) program at MU. “Our graduates will serve Missourians in both rural and urban parts of the state, helping fill the unmet needs in our state’s workforce.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}